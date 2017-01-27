Russo and Steele Scottsdale 2017 – Auction Results

The Russo and Steele Scottsdale 2017 auction was held January 18-22 in Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in $22.1 million in total sales and a 78 percent sell-through rate. The auction company’s overall Scottsdale numbers increased for the second year in a row, as Russo sold 606 lots out of 780 offered at their new Salt River Fields at Talking Stick venue.

The top results at the Russo and Steele Scottsdale 2017 event included a 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Cabriolet A that sold for $423,500, followed by a 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS that brought $379,500 and a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 that made $335,500.

Russo and Steele CEO Drew Alcazar said, “Once again, our team has brilliantly demonstrated that our segment within the current collector car marketplace is highly robust, that true enthusiasts confidently perceive this and that they recognize Russo and Steele’s position as the resounding market leader within that segment. This year, with our move to our incredible, long term new home at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick the enthusiasm captured by Russo and Steele has never been higher.”

Russo and Steele Scottsdale 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Cabriolet A – $423,500

2. 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS – $379,500

3. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 – $335,500

4. 2006 Ford GT – $261,750

5. 2006 Mercedes-Benz McLaren SLR – $253,000

6. 1969 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 – $209,000

7. 1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 Coupe – $165,000

7. 2011 Ferrari 458 Challenge – $165,000

9. 1962 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL Convertible – $154,000

10. 2013 Ferrari California Convertible – $151,250

For complete auction results, visit RussoandSteele.com.

Russo and Steele will return to California for its 5th annual Newport Beach auction June 2-4 and 17th annual Monterey Auction August 17-19.

[Source: Russo and Steele]