The Salon Retromobile 2017 was held 8-12 February at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center in Paris, France. The 41st annual Retromobile again focused entirely on classic collector cars, with more than 90,000 enthusiasts visiting the 550 booths spread over 60,000 square feet of exhibition space.

Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, Ferrari has a place all of its own in the automotive industry’s hall of fame and the Italian brand with the prancing horse emblem continues to make dreamers out of grown-ups and little ones. At the 2017 Retromobile show, a total of eight Ferrari models were presented through an exhibition made in tribute to the heritage of the brand. The selection included Ferrari race cars such as the 166 Mille Miglia, 250 LM, 250 GT SWB and 312B to the 275 GTB and 250 GT Cabriolet SI street cars.

In addition to Ferrari, additional highlights at the 2017 Retromobile show included the Delage race cars from the 1927 Grand Prix season reunited for the first time at the same place; the famous Group B rally cars were showcased; a wonderful David Brown-era Aston Martin display organized by The Classic Car Trust; six Formula One single-seaters from the 1960s to ’70s not known for their success; a 1952 Mercedes-Benz 300SL W194 Carrera Panamericana Mexico; a 1960 Alfa Romeo 6C 3000 CM Superflow IV and a host of impressive displays from the dealer community.

Similar to 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented Salon Retromobile 2017, with Senior Photographer Julien Mahiels offering the following spectacular images from Paris. Julien’s images also encompass the auctions from RM Sotheby’s, Artcurial Motorcars and Bonhams.

Salon Retromobile 2017 – Photo Gallery (click image for larger picture)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Retromobile; photos: Julien Mahiels]