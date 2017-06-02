Single-Family Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Models Offered

A pair of Mercedes-Benz 300 SL models from single family ownership will be offered at the 2017 Gooding and Company Pebble Beach Auction, scheduled for August 18-19 during the Monterey Classic Car Week. The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing and the 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster are presented with limited mileage and in original, unrestored condition.

“Today, some 60 years on, it is almost impossible to find another pair of 300 SLs still in their original family ownership and unrestored,” noted Garth Hammers, Specialist at Gooding & Company. “I think collectors are going to be very excited to see these two particular cars come to auction at Pebble Beach.”

The story begins with a car-loving publishing executive living in the Midwest in the mid-1950s. When he ordered a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing through Max Hoffman’s New York dealership, he specified that his new sports car be outfitted in British Racing Green (DB 221) over tan leather, a rarely seen color combination among the total of 1,400 Gullwings built. Even more surprising, this Gullwing has accrued just 16,000 miles from new and remains in original, unrestored condition (Estimate: $1,000,000 – $1,300,000).

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

This car enthusiast later acquired a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster to complement his Gullwing, finished in Silver-Blue Metallic (DB 353) over a gray leather interior and a parchment soft top. The Roadster now shows just under 38,000 miles and still retains its original matching Karl Baisch luggage set. Gooding said this “untouched beauty” is the perfect preservation candidate (Estimate: $800,000 – $1,000,000).

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

2017 Gooding and Company Pebble Beach — Auction Information

Dates: Friday, August 18 at 6:00pm and Saturday, August 19 at 11:00am

Location: Equestrian Center, Corner of Stevenson Drive and Portola Road, Pebble Beach, CA

Public preview: Wednesday, August 16 – Saturday, August 19

Auction catalogues: $100, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $40, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

For further information, visit GoodingCo.com.

[Source: Gooding and Company; photos: Brian Henniker]