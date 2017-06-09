Sonoma Historic Motorsports Festival 2017 – Report and Photos

The Sonoma Historic Motorsports Festival 2017 was held June 1-4 at Sonoma Raceway Sears Point in Sonoma, California. Beautiful weather greeted the 350 vintage and historic cars that competed in 13 groups on the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course in Northern California’s wine country.

The 2017 Sonoma Historics was the third year of Sonoma Raceway’s partnership with the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) after the organization merged with Steve Earle’s General Racing. The ‘Gold Medallion’ invitational event salutes and rewards race cars prepared to the rules of the era in which they were originally raced. This year’s vintage race honored the Sensational ’60s, saluting the design, technology, and social developments that accumulated in many of the racing series and icons that are celebrated today.

Notable entrants at the 2017 SVRA Sonoma event included Erickson Shirley’s 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3; Peter Greenfield’s 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza; Peter Giddings’ 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2600 Monza; Paddins Dowling’s 1934 ERA R2A; Charles McCabe’s 1934 Bugatti Type 59; Chris MacAllister’s 1938 ERA 14B, 1964 Shelby Cobra FIA 289, 1966 Ford GT40 and 1971 Chevron B19; Mark Sange’s 1952 HWM Tasman Grand Prix; Jeff Abramson’s 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider; Reg Howell’s 1967 Porsche 910; Linda Mountanos’ 1935 Pirrung Special; Ranson Webster’s 1976 Porsche 935 K3; Steve Schmidt’s 1976 Porsche 935 K3; Cameron Healy’s 1977 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR; Steve Walker’s 1973 BMW 3.0 CSL; Gary Cox’s 1953 Austin Healey Special; David Swig’s 1957 Monsterati Special and John Goodman’s 1972 Ferrari 312 Sparling NART Special.

Similar to 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2017 Sonoma Historic Motorsports Festival, with Senior Photographer Dennis Gray offering the following photos highlighting this year’s event.

Sonoma Historic Motorsports Festival 2017 – Photo Gallery (photo: Dennis Gray)

[Source: SVRA; photos: Dennis Gray]