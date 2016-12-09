Sports cars from Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz and Shelby will be featured at the Gooding and Company 2017 Scottsdale Auctions, to be held January 20-21 during Arizona Auction Week. Offerings at Gooding’s 10th annual sale will include a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, 1964 Aston Martin DB5,

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing and 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra.

“Every one of these iconic sports cars delivers a remarkable and exciting driving experience,” notes David Gooding, President of Gooding & Company. “From the incredible designs to the distinct exhaust notes, there is an aura of something special when you get behind the wheel of each car.”

The 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, chassis 10563, is finished in its original Pine Green (Verde Pino) livery with orange (Arancia) upholstery. It was sold new through Bill Harrah’s Ferrari dealership, Modern Classic Motors, and has always resided in the US. Since the 1970s, this car has been owned by collectors that include Dr. Ronald Finger and Sherman M. Wolf (Estimate: $3,000,000 – $3,400,000).

The 1964 Aston Martin DB5 (Estimate: $1,000,000 – $1,200,000) is finished in Dark Green over black color scheme. With fewer than 900 DB5 Coupes built, chassis DB5/1612/L is one of 220 originally supplied as left-hand-drive cars for the export market. This example has been owned by one Southern California collector for the past three decades. Featuring its original engine and equipped from new with air-conditioning and a limited-slip differential, the DB5 is an ideal entry into concours, tours, and wide variety of events held by the Aston Martin Owners Club.

1964 Aston Martin DB5 (photo: Brian Henniker)

Gooding says the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing is the ‘quintessential’ garage find. Stored by its original owner in his aircraft hangar since 1976, this Gullwing features its original engine, plaid interior, and many unique accessories and details. Remaining in sound condition, and showing over 31,000 miles from new, the one-owner 300 SL is estimated to sell for $900,000 – $1,100,000.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (photo: Brian Henniker)

The offered 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra, CSX2411, is a late-model example with rack-and-pinion steering, and it has been restored by specialist Rare Drive. Following the restoration, CSX2411 was displayed at the 2007 Amelia Island Concours and completed four Cobra Tours. Presented in the original color combination of Princess Blue over black upholstery, this Shelby is estimated to sell for $900,000 – $1,100,000.

1964 Shelby 289 Cobra (photo: Brian Henniker)

Gooding and Company – 2017 Scottsdale Auctions

Date(s): Friday, January 20, 11:00am and Saturday, January 21, 11:00am

Location: Scottsdale Fashion Square, 4700 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Corner of N. Scottsdale Road and E. Highland Ave.

Public preview: January 18-21

Auctions catalogues: $100, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $40, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

Phone: 310.899.1960

Bidder Registration:

$200 includes a catalogue, admission for two to the viewing and auction with two reserved seats, subject to availability.

For additional information, visit GoodingCo.com.

[Source: Gooding & Company]