The Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese saw a record-breaking number of visitors from all over the world, which reached the 100,000 milestone in 2017.

With a two-and-a-half increase in turnover in just two years, the museum space of Lamborghini has attracted aficionados of every nationality: Europe, excluding Italy (which accounts for 30 percent of visitors) is the main catchment area with 42 percent, of which Germany (9 percent), France and Great Britain (5 percent each) and Holland (4 percent) take the lion’s share. They are followed by visitors from America (15 percent) and lastly from the Asia-Pacific region (13 percent).

In terms of visitor profile, 2017 saw a significant number of under-18 fans and an increasing presence of women, over 35 percent.

Half of the visitors arrived between July and October, whereas the peak weekdays were Saturday, Monday and Friday. The Lamborghini Museum’s unique offer of a visit to the production lines, shut down during public holidays, certainly contributes to visitor appeal.

This major success for the Lamborghini Museum is due not only to the recent restyling of the entire exhibition complex, which boasts a rich collection of historic and current models, but also to the exhibition on the great Ayrton Senna and to the increasing attraction of the Raging Bull brand among aficionados and sightseers from all over the world.

When the exhibition dedicated to Senna came to a close, the Museum was completely reorganized. It follows Lamborghini’s entire history with a classification of models according to their engine type, right up to the Urus and to the two cars at the root of its creation: the LM002 and the extremely rare Cheetah.

A programme of new exhibitions about the world of Lamborghini is currently in preparation. The Museum, which is located inside the company premises in Sant’Agata Bolognese, is open seven days a week from 9.30 a.m. to 7.00 p.m.

