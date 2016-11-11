The United States Vintage Racing National Championship was held November 2-6, 2016 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The 4th annual Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) event featured close competition for a National Championship that showcased almost 75 years of historical automobiles.

The field at the 2016 SVRA Vintage Racing Nationals competed in 11 race groups and two enduros, with a national champion crowned in each class. Staged on the same 20-turn, 3.4-mile track as the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, participants battled the undulating circuit that offers dramatic, natural elevation changes along with a 133-foot climb up to its signature Turn 1.

Interesting and notable cars at the 2016 SVRA U.S. Vintage Nationals included the 1969 Chevron B16; 1963 Alfa Romeo TZ; 1959 Lister-Chevrolet Costin; 1971 Tyrrell 002; 1973 Lola T292; 1966 Lola T70 Mk II Spyder; 1990 Mazda 787; 1989 Mazda 767-B; 1990 Chevrolet Intrepid; 1964 Lotus 23B; 1969 Alfa Romeo 1300 GTA TransAm and the ex-Geoff Brabham 1988 Nissan 300 ZX-Turbo GTP.

—

Similar to 2013, 2014 and 2015, Sports Car Digest also documented the SVRA Vintage Racing Nationals 2016, with photographer Michael DiPleco offering the following pictures of the historic race cars navigating the red, white and blue Circuit of the Americas.

SVRA U.S. Vintage Racing Nationals 2016 – Photo Gallery

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: SVRA; photos: Michael DiPleco]