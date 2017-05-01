The Tour Auto 2017 was staged 24-29 April in France, starting with an exhibition in the famed Grand Palais for the enjoyment of the Parisian public. The stunning Grand Palais served as the rendezvous point for the Tour Auto, a perfect place to showcase the more than 200 classic cars on the eve of their departure for their journey across France.

The historic Grand Palais is located at the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Construction of the Grand Palais began in 1897 in preparation for the Universal Exposition of 1900. Built in the style of Beaux-Arts architecture, the building reflects the movement’s taste for ornate decoration through its stone facades, the formality of its floor planning and the use of techniques that were innovative at the time, such as its glass vault and its structure made of iron and light steel framing.

In advance of much more, we start coverage of the Tour Auto 2017 with the following stunning pictures from Senior Photographer Julien Mahiels that show the strong field of entrants on display in the Grand Palais.

Tour Auto 2017 – Grand Palais Photo Gallery (photos: Julien Mahiels)

[Source: Wikipedia; photos: Julien Mahiels]