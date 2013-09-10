The U.S. Vintage Grand Prix 2013 was held September 4-8 at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. SVRA’s largest and most popular event saw a field of nearly 350 entrants battle on the famed 3.67 mile, 11-turn road circuit.

The Glenora Wine Cellars U.S. Vintage Grand Prix presented by Welliver featured cars on track throughout the weekend with qualifying sessions on Friday and races on Saturday and Sunday. On Friday evening, the Grand Prix Festival of Watkins Glen brought racing back to the streets. Cars competing at Watkins Glen International participated in a race reenactment in the village of Watkins Glen, driving the original 6.6-mile road course in tribute to the 1948 Grand Prix.

There were two feature races amongst the eleven different classes, with a field of MGs racing in the 29th annual Collier Cup and the Historic Trans-Am group competing for the Governor’s Cup. The iconic Mini (old and new variants) was the featured marque for the weekend.

The Group 7 race was named in honor of long-time SVRA competitor and perennial group 7 participant, Joel Finn. In addition to being a vintage competitor, Finn is an author of several books dealing with motorsports history. SVRA President and CEO Tony Parella, commented, “Joel’s involvement in Vintage Racing at Watkins Glen, which dates to a Vintage race that preceded the 1974 United States Grand Prix, makes naming our group 7 race in his honor a fitting tribute to Joel’s many contributions to our sport.”

Similar to the 2010, 2011 and 2012 races, photographer Michael DiPleco also documented the vintage racing action from the 2013 U.S. Vintage Grand Prix by SVRA, offering the following pictures of the historic race cars navigating the famed Watkins Glen road course. We split up Michael’s pictures into two galleries. The first gallery starting below features our favorite images, all displayed in the full-width view of Sports Car Digest, while the second gallery and race results can be found on the last page of the article and gives a comprehensive view of all the photographs.

U.S. Vintage Grand Prix Watkins Glen 2013 – Featured Photo Gallery

