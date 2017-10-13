The U.S. Vintage Grand Prix 2017 was held September 8-10 at famed Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. Sportscar Vintage Racing Association’s annual visit to the historic road course located in the Finger Lakes Region of western New York is one of the most popular events on the SVRA race schedule.

The 3.67 mile, 11-turn Watkins Glen International hosted more than 400 vintage and historic race cars competing in 11 race groups. Notable and interesting entries at the SVRA U.S. Vintage Grand Prix Watkins Glen 2017 included the 1966 Lola T70 Mk II of David Jacobs; 1959 Devin Special of David Zavetsky; 1966 Ford GT40 Mk II of Frank Marcum; 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 FIA of Susan Patterson; 1957 Lotus Eleven of Tim Scopes and the 1954 Lancia D24/5 of Peter Giddings.

Another highlight of the race weekend was the Watkins Glen Grand Prix Tribute, which featured a selection of vintage race cars rumbling through the streets of Watkins Glen around the original 6.6-mile circuit. As part of the downtown Grand Prix Festival of Watkins Glen, the estimated 25,000 spectators also celebrated with music, fine food and wine from the region. In 2017, the Grand Prix honored Otto Linton, the surviving member of the first group of racers on the streets of Watkins Glen in 1948 and who celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this year. A panel of racing historians and friends celebrated Linton’s long life of accomplishments on and off the track.

Similar to the 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 races, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2017 U.S. Vintage Grand Prix, with photographer Michael DiPleco bringing shots of the vintage racing action from Watkins Glen.

U.S. Vintage Grand Prix Watkins Glen 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Michael DiPleco)

[Source: SVRA; photos: Michael DiPleco]

