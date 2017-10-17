Specialist Tom Hartley Jnr is offering for sale a virtually new 1997 McLaren F1. With only 148 miles from new, which represents the McLaren pre-delivery test mileage, chassis 060 is the lowest mileage F1 in existence. In fact, the McLaren was never driven or registered by its one and only owner.

Finished in Dandelion Yellow, this 1997 McLaren F1 was ordered new with special features such as a LM-style spare exhaust, an additional GTR style steering wheel with F1 logo in the centre painted in matching exterior colour, passenger over-carpets and a windscreen strip, all of which have never been opened and still accompany the car.

Still in its factory protective wrapping, chassis 060 is offered complete with its leather-cased owner’s handbooks, the Facom tool chest, tool roll with its original gold-plated titanium tools, full luggage set still in factory protective wrapping, spare keys plus the commemorative TAG Heuer watch with the chassis number engraved on the face.

Other special order features include a removable steering wheel finished in suede, a carbon driver’s seat with F1 logo, Yellow insert straps on the driver’s seat and the hand-painted signature of F1 designer Gordon Murray on the rear right-hand side of the body.

Tom Hartley Jnr called this F1, “Without doubt this is one of the most important road cars ever to be offered for sale and if preserved is highly likely to be the most valuable road car in the world in years to come.”

For additional information, visit Tom Hartley Jnr.

[Source: Tom Hartley Jnr]

