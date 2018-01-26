The Winter Marathon Rally 2018 was held 18-21 January at Madonna di Campiglio in the Dolomite Mountains of Italy. The selection of 110 historic cars that challenged this year’s reliability trial faced a unique set of challenges with snow and ice added to the usual mix of curves and elevation changes found on traditional rallies.

The 2018 edition of the Winter Marathon Rally featured a great quantity of snow throughout the route, coupled with the constant cold that reached -10°C on Pordoi Pass. There were many surprises along the demanding 410-km race course that featured a total of 62 precision time trials and nine challenging Dolomite passes. In addition, this year’s winter regularity saw a new route scheduled for the first time over two legs, prompting excellent feedback from participants.

The crew from Brescia composed by Alberto Riboldi and Paolo Sabbadini won the 30th edition of the Winter Marathon driving a 1933 Fiat 508 S, followed by the 1963 Porsche 356 C Coupe of Guido Barcella and Ombretta Ghidotti and the 1937 Fiat 508 C of 2017 champions Alberto Aliverti and Alberto Maffi. Completing the top five was the crew of Lorenzo Turelli and Mario Turelli with their 1937 Lancia Aprilia and the 1937 Fiat 508 C of Andrea Luigi Belometti and Doriano Vavassori.

Of note, Emanuela Cinelli and Elisabetta Roselli won the special ranking for female crews on their 1967 Mercedes-Benz 250 SL, while the best foreign crew was Switzerland’s Stefano and Susanna Ginesi on a 1970 Porsche 914/6.

Similar to 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Sports Car Digest also documented the Winter Marathon Rally 2018, with photographer Pierpaolo Romano again providing a superb set of images in tough conditions.

Winter Marathon Rally 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: Pierpaolo Romano)

Winter Marathon Rally 2018 – Race Results

Alberto Riboldi and Paolo Sabbadini, 1933 Fiat 508 S Guido Barcella and Ombretta Ghidotti, 1963 Porsche 356 C Coupe Alberto Aliverti and Alberto Maffi, 1937 Fiat 508 C Lorenzo Turelli and Mario Turelli, 1937 Lancia Aprilia Andrea Luigi Belometti and Doriano Vavassori, 1937 Fiat 508 C

[Source: Winter Marathon; photos: Pierpaolo Romano]

