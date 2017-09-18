Worldwide Pacific Grove 2017 – Auction Results

The Worldwide Pacific Grove 2017 auction was held Thursday, August 17th at the Pacific Grove Golf Links in Pacific Grove, California, resulting in nearly $7.5 million in total sales and a 70 percent sell-through rate. Worldwide’s inaugural Monterey Car Week sale featured 74 cars and motorcycles situated on the northernmost tip of the Monterey Peninsula.

“Monterey Car Week is obviously the pinnacle of the collector car world calendar and we look forward to many more successful years out here on the Peninsula as we continue our corporate growth,” said Rod Egan, Principal and Auctioneer. “It would be hard to imagine a bigger audience or more extraordinary setting for this our inaugural event and we extend sincere thanks to old customers and new for their considerable support. Huge thanks also to the folks at the City of Pacific Grove, Chamber of Commerce and the Pacific Grove Golf Links for their enthusiasm and collaboration and to the residents of Pacific Grove for sharing their breathtaking home with us for the week.”

High sale at the Worldwide Pacific Grove 2017 auction went to an early production 1940 BMW 328 Roadster with coachwork by Touring that realized $605,000. Other notable sales included a US-built 1912 Fiat Tipo 56 Touring with original coachwork that brought $495,000 and a Pebble Beach Concours-winning 1937 Packard 1507 Twelve Coupe Roadster that hammered sold for $467,500. The “Lieutenant’s Speedster”, a red 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster never offered for public sale, also went to a new home that night for $360,000.

The Worldwide Pacific Grove auction also saw the sale of a selection of motorcycles from the Allen Smith Collection that included some early American motorcycles, as well a bikes from pre- and post-war Britain, like a 1910 Pierce Four ($96,800) and a numbers-matching 1939 Brough Superior SS80 ($81,400).

Worldwide Pacific Grove 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results

1940 BMW 328 Roadster – $605,000 1912 Fiat Tipo 56 Touring – $495,000 1937 Packard 1507 Twelve Coupe Roadster – $467,500 1956 Dual-Ghia Convertible – $379,500 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster – $360,000 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Split-Window Coupe – $357,500 1937 Jaguar SS100 2.5-Litre Tourer – $330,000 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S – $291,500 2006 Ford GT – $279,400 1948 Simca-Gordini Grand Prix Monoposto – $242,000

Next stop for Worldwide Auctioneers is the tenth annual Labor Day Weekend sale, The Auburn Auction, scheduled for Saturday, September 2 at the National Auto & Truck Museum, showcasing a selection of vehicles offered almost entirely without reserve. Headlining the sale is a 1930 Cadillac V-16 Imperial Limousine, recipient of a Lion Award at the 2002 Meadowbrook Concours d’Elegance. It’s offered for sale as part of the Jimmie Taylor Collection which comprises over thirty pre- and post-war vehicles, all offered without reserve. Other no reserve offerings in Auburn include cars from the Chuck Runyon Collection and a selection of vintage race cars from the Allen Smith Collection.

