Behind the Scenes at the 2018 Le Mans Classic

The 2018 Le Mans Classic was a wonderful display of reuniting many historic race cars with the tracks that made the famous. One of the top vintage car racing events worldwide, this year’s event hosted 700 historic cars and more than 1,000 drivers at the venue of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.

The number of historic racing cars that continues to increase event after event, drivers coming from all over the world plus more car clubs, exhibitors and activities all confirm the undeniable growth of Le Mans Classic since its creation in 2002. This biennial event, a mega-sized retrospective of the history of the iconic 24-Hours race, jointly organised by Peter Auto and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, has fired the enthusiasm of a growing number of collectors who come to take advantage of this opportunity to race on the big Le Mans circuit. And, of course, the same goes for the public who flocked to the event in even greater numbers than at previous Le Mans Classics as proved by a new attendance record of 135,000 spectators, all generations combined, present at the 2018 Le Mans Classic races. This figure represents an increase of 10 percent compared to the 2016 retrospective.

In addition to the fantastic on-track racing, another highlight of the 2018 Le Mans Classic was the Concours Le Mans Heritage Club, which brought together 24 cars that had all taken part in the Le Mans 24 Hours between 1923 and the present. The jury comprising specialists from the world of the motor car awarded Best of Show to the Toyota 94 CV owned by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, said: “Obviously, the success of the 9th staging of Le Mans Classic is a huge source of satisfaction and pride and an immense pleasure for us as organiser together with Peter Auto. The enthusiasm of all these entrants, these collectors, exhibitors and above all the many spectators who come to see these cars that have taken part in the Le Mans 24 Hours or in endurance events is proof that the legend of this branch of motor sport and this iconic race is still alive and kicking. This success reinforces us in our mission at the ACO on a daily basis: namely, to continue in the same vein and boost the history of the 24 Hours in the present and in the future.”

Similar to 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented 2018 Le Mans Classic with the following images that offer great insight into the look and feel of the ‘Behind the Scenes’ activities at the historic races held on Circuit de la Sarthe.

2018 Le Mans Classic – Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery (photos: Peter Auto)

[Source: Peter Auto]

