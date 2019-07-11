The Sunday Times once described the legendary hillclimb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed as a “cross between the Monaco Grand Prix and Royal Ascot”. Every year, almost 200,000 motor sport enthusiasts visit the unique event in West Sussex in the South of England. Narrow, uneven and hedged by bales of straw, the 1.16-mile track presents a challenge for drivers and vehicles alike. The course runs through the grounds of Goodwood House, the residence of Charles Henry Gordon-Lennox, 11th Duke of Richmond, and an absolute motor sporting enthusiast, who founded the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 1993.

The featured theme for the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed was “Speed Kings — Motorsport’s Record Breakers”, celebrating people and machinery that set the benchmark or raise the bar. Among others, the event honoured 50 years since Sir Jackie Stewart’s first Formula 1 world championship title and 25 years since the first of Michael Schumacher’s record of seven F1 drivers’ titles. For Porsche enthusiasts, there were no fewer than 15 of the legendary 917 models in a special display marking their 50th anniversary.

In addition to main report, Sports Car Digest also brings the following stirring selection of images from the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed – Picture Gallery (photos: Newspress)

1 2 3 … 15 Next » Ferrari F399 was the car with which the Ferrari team competed in the 1999 Formula One season. Ferrari won their ninth Constructors' title, and their first since the 1983 season, paving the way for the Michael Schumacher era of Ferrari dominance beginning in 2000 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT was the 1st Zagato-bodied car built and unveiled at 1960 Earls Court Motor Show. Chassis DB4GT/0200/R raced at 1962 Le Mans 24 hours by Salmon/ Baillie, retiring after 9.5 hours with a blown piston. 1970 March 707 Can-Am The Lotus 72 (Chassis 5) was reunited with its driver Emerson Fittipaldi for the first time since 1973. He had taken it to the drivers’ and constructors’ World Championship in 1972 and campaigned with it again in the 1973 season. Nimrod NRA/C2 was the only Group C racing car ever built by Nimrod Racing Automobiles in partnership with Aston Martin Ex-Carrera Panamericana, 1953 Ferrari 250 MM now owned by Nick Mason Gulf Porsche 917 as part of the 50th anniversary of the legendary endurance racer 1953 Lancia D23 Sport Pinin Farina Spider came second in its debut race at the Monza Grand Prix with driver Felice Bonetto 1961 Cooper-Climax T54 Kimberly Cooper Special 1937 Mercedes-Benz W125 Silver Arrow 1 2 3 … 15 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Goodwood; Porsche; photos: Newspress]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...