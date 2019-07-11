The Sunday Times once described the legendary hillclimb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed as a “cross between the Monaco Grand Prix and Royal Ascot”. Every year, almost 200,000 motor sport enthusiasts visit the unique event in West Sussex in the South of England. Narrow, uneven and hedged by bales of straw, the 1.16-mile track presents a challenge for drivers and vehicles alike. The course runs through the grounds of Goodwood House, the residence of Charles Henry Gordon-Lennox, 11th Duke of Richmond, and an absolute motor sporting enthusiast, who founded the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 1993.
The featured theme for the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed was “Speed Kings — Motorsport’s Record Breakers”, celebrating people and machinery that set the benchmark or raise the bar. Among others, the event honoured 50 years since Sir Jackie Stewart’s first Formula 1 world championship title and 25 years since the first of Michael Schumacher’s record of seven F1 drivers’ titles. For Porsche enthusiasts, there were no fewer than 15 of the legendary 917 models in a special display marking their 50th anniversary.
In addition to main report, Sports Car Digest also brings the following stirring selection of images from the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed – Picture Gallery (photos: Newspress)
[Source: Goodwood; Porsche; photos: Newspress]
