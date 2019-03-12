The Amelia Island Concours 2019 was held March 7-10 on the 10th and 18th fairways of the Golf Club of Amelia Island adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Florida. The 24th annual Concours attracted capacity crowds to enjoy the encyclopedic assortment of more than 300 cars and motorcycles.

While hard to fathom, the Amelia Island Concours team passionately led by Chairman and Founder Bill Warner again surpassed the compelling pace of previous events. From the cars of Kings and Queens to SWB Ferraris and from the mouth-watering Mercedes-Benz 540K to ground-hugging Porsche 962 racers, there was once again exceptional variety on the show field.

“I am proud to say that this year’s Concours had some of the most innovative classes and interesting vehicles to date,” Warner said. “Our celebration of the automobile finds a way to evolve year after year, and we remain delighted to continue showcasing such rich automotive history through our event.”

Featured honoree Jacky Ickx kicked off the 2019 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance by driving onto the field in the Le Mans-winning Porsche 936/81. The legendary “Mr. Le Mans” is a six-time Le Mans winner, 1979 Can-Am Champion, a Formula 1 victor and a Daytona, Sebring and Paris-Dakar winner. A further selection of Ickx’s racers were among the highlights of the ‘Race Cars of Jacky Ickx’ class, such as the pair of 1971 Ferrari 312 PB and Ford GT40 models, the 1968 Ferrari 312 F1, the 1975 Alfa Romeo T33/TT/12 and the 1983 Mercedes-Benz 280GE driven to victory at the Paris-Dakar rally.

In addition to the race cars of Jacky Ickx, the Amelia Island Concours 2019 also celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Jaguar XK120; 60th anniversary of the Ferrari 250 GT SWB; 35th anniversary of the Porsche 962; Indy Innovations; Heads of State cars; Mercedes-Benz 500K and 540K; Cars of Rock Stars and a Custom Coachwork Volkswagen class to acknowledge the 70th anniversary of the VW Bug’s arrival in America.

The Best of Show Concours de Sport was awarded to the 1957 Ferrari 355 S and Best of Show Concours of Elegance at the 2019 Amelia Island Concours went to the 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahn-Kurier. (See Best of Show gallery).

The 25th annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance will be held March 6-9, 2020. The show’s Foundation has donated over $3.45 million to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, Inc. and other charities on Florida’s First Coast since its inception in 1996.

If you didn’t make it to Amelia Island, don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Similar to 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, Sports Car Digest also documented this year’s banner event with the following selection from the fairways of the Golf Club of Amelia Island.

Amelia Island Concours 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: DeremerStudios.com)

Amelia Island Concours 2019 – Award Winners

The Ritz-Carlton, Best in Show, Concours de Sport

1957 Ferrari 335 S Cavallino Investments – Cortland, OH

The Ritz-Carlton, Best in Show, Concours d’Elegance

1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahn-Kurier The Keller Collection at the Pyramids – Petaluma, CA

GM Design Center Award

THE MOST INNOVATIVE GM DESIGN

1973 Chevrolet Corvette XP-897 GT Tom Falconer – Fairseat, United Kingdom

The Amelia Island Award

THE MOST ELEGANT FORMAL SEDAN OR TOWN CAR

1935 Duesenberg SJ-553 Town Car Lee and Penny Anderson Collection – Naples, FL

The Andial Trophy

THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT PORSCHE RACE CAR

1985 Porsche 962-HR1 Rodrigo Sales – San Diego, CA

The Automotive Heritage Award

THE CAR THAT MATTERS HISTORICALLY

1956 Cadillac Series 75 Presidential Limousine Harry Yeaggy – Cincinnati, OH

The Autoweek Award

THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT RACE CAR DRIVEN BY JACKY ICKX

1968 Ford GT40 #1075 Open Road Collection – Scottsdale, AZ

The BMW Classic Trophy

ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE

1982 Gurney Eagle The Charles and Jill Jones Collection – Stevensville, MI

The Borla Trophy

THE BEST SOUND ON THE FIELD

1983 March 83G John and Suzanne Campion – Jacksonville, FL

The Buddy Palumbo Award

FOR THE CAR RESTORED BY ITS OWNER

1917 Locomobile 48 Type M Series 7 John and Mary McAlpin – Naples, NY

The Camille Jenatzy Award

THE CAR WITH THE MOST AUDACIOUS EXTERIOR

1937 Studebaker Custom Extremeliner Museum of American Speed – Lincoln, NE

The Chairman’s Choice Award

THE CAR FOUND MOST APPEALING BY THE CHAIRMAN

1938 Mercedes-Benz 170 VS Horsepower Motorworks and Family of Warren Riter – Victor, NY

The Chopard Watch Award

THE CAR OF TIMELESS ELEGANCE

1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster Richard and Melanie Lundquist – Palos Verdes Estates, CA

The Claude Nolan Cadillac Award

THE MOST ELEGANT CADILLAC

1949 Cadillac Series 62 Club Coupe Loren and Jody Hulber – Macungie, PA

The Connolly Leather Trophy

THE MOST OUTSTANDING INTERIOR

1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom V Jim and Patty George – Shelby Township, MI

The Craftsman Phil Hill Restorers Award-Production

THE RESTORER OF THE BEST NEW PRODUCTION CAR RESTORATION

1936 Cadillac V16 Series 90 Convertible Coupe John D. Groendyke – Enid, OK

The Craftsman Phil Hill Restorers Award-Sports/Race

THE RESTORER OF THE BEST NEW SPORTS/RACE CAR RESTORATION

1969 Lamborghini Miura S Kurtz Brothers – Spofford, NH

The David E. Davis Jr. Trophy

THE MOST OUTSTANDING POST-WAR AMERICAN CAR

1966 Cobra 427 CSX 3165 Bill and Becky Bryan – Palm Beach, FL

The Daytona International Speedway Trophy

THE MOST SIGNIFICANT CAR TO RACE AT THE DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

1987 Porsche 962-108C Johnny Gray – Ruidoso, NM

The Denise McCluggage Trophy

THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT POST-WAR RACE CAR

1960 OSCA 750S Bill Pope – Scottsdale, AZ

The Driving Enthusiast’s Award

THE INDIVIDUAL WHO DRIVES HIS CAR REGULARLY

1972 Lamborghini Espada Series II Chris and Karen Waldron – Sebastian, FL

The FCA Trophy

THE MOST ELEGANT FCA CAR

1951 Fiat 1400 Vignale Cabriolet Kim and Stephen Bruno – Boca Raton, FL

The Ferrari Excellence Award

FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT 250 SWB BERLINETTA

1961 Ferrari 250GT SWB ‘SEFAC Hot Rod’ Bruce Meyer – Beverly Hills, CA

The First Coast News Award

THE CAR REPRESENTING THE MOST ADVANCED STYLING FOR ITS ERA

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL The Jill and Marv Landon Collection – Missoula, MT

The FIVA Award

THE MOST WELL PRESERVED AND REGULARLY DRIVEN VEHICLE

1908 International 1-E William E. Swigart, Jr. Automobile Museum – Huntingdon, PA The Ford Motor Company/E.T.

“Bob” Gregorie Trophy

ENDURING DESIGN EXCELLENCE

1956 Continental Mark II Rick and Elaine Schmidt – Ocala, FL

The General Motors/Dave Holls Award

THE MOST OUTSTANDING GENERAL MOTORS CAR

1956 Cadillac Series 75 Presidential Limousine Harry Yeaggy – Cincinnati, OH

The Gil Nickel/Far Niente Award

TO THE ENTRANT BEST EMULATING THE SPIRIT OF GIL NICKEL

1958 Ferrari 250GT PF Series I Cabriolet Fort Family Investments – Jacksonville, FL

The Grand Sport Trophy

THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT GENERAL MOTORS COMPETITION CAR

1968 Chevrolet Camaro (Penske/Sunoco) Irwin Kroiz – Ambler, PA

The Heacock Classic Insurance Award

THE MOST ELEGANT FRENCH COACHWORK

1928 Minerva AF Laura and Jack Boyd Smith, Jr. – Elkhart, IN

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway/Tony Hulman Award

THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT INDIANAPOLIS RACE CAR

1961 Cooper Climax T54 Rob Dyson – Poughkeepsie, NY

The International Motor Sports Association Award

THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMSA GTP

1984 Porsche 962-101 Rob Dyson – Poughkeepsie, NY

The Judge John North Trophy

THE BEST NEW COACHWORK OR RE-CREATION

1930 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A “Flying Star” Patrick S. Ryan – Asheville, NC

The Kelly Services Trophy

THE MOST ELEGANT SPORTS CAR

1961 Ferrari 250GT SWB Speciale Scuderia N.E. – Stamford, CT

The Kemp C. Stickney Trophy

THE MOST ELEGANT OPEN CAR

1948 Delahaye 135M Cabriolet Faget-Varnet David and Teresa Disiere – Southlake, TX

The Mercedes-Benz Club of America Award

THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT MERCEDES-BENZ

1929 Mercedes-Benz 710 SS Carraciola The Keller Collection at the Pyramids – Petaluma, CA

The Mercedes-Benz Star of Excellence Award

THE MOST ELEGANT MERCEDES-BENZ

1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahn-Kurier The Keller Collection at the Pyramids – Petaluma, CA

The Millard Newman Award

THE ROLLS-ROYCE BEST REPRESENTING THE SPIRIT OF MILLARD NEWMAN

1914 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Steven K. Haines – Niles, MI

The Porsche Trophy

THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT PRODUCTION PORSCHE

1955 Porsche 356 Continental The Ingram Collection – Durham, NC

The Robert E. Turnquist Award

THE MOST ELEGANT PACKARD

1932 Packard Deluxe Eight Lehrman Collection – Palm Beach, FL

The Sandra Alford Fashion Trophy

THE BEST PRESENTATION OF FASHION AND THE AUTOMOBILE

1953 Buick Skylark Barton and Cindy Close – Signal Mountain, TN

The Spirit of Sebring Award

THE CAR BEST REPRESENTING THE SPIRIT OF THE SEBRING 12-HOUR RACE

1985 Porsche 962-104 The Swap Shop – Fort Lauderdale, FL

The Spirit Of The 1000 Miglia Award

THE CAR EXHIBITING THE SPIRIT OF THE MILLE MIGLIA

1957 Ferrari 335 S Cavallino Investments – Cortland, OH

The Volkswagen of America Trophy

THE MOST ELEGANT COACHWORK VOLKSWAGEN

1951 Volkswagen Rometsch Beeskow Coupe Grundmann Collection – Hess-Oldendorf, Germany

The Wind in Your Face Award

THE MOST ELEGANT MOTORCYCLE

1939 Indian Four “World’s Fair” Capricorn Collection – Dulles, VA

The YouTube Award

THE CAR MOST LIKELY TO GENERATE VIEWS

1998 Cadillac DeVille Parade Car The Petersen Automotive Museum – Los Angeles, CA

The Hagerty Youth Award

1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB Glenn Simon Collection – Palm Beach Gardens, FL

1956 Cadillac Series 75 Presidential Limousine Harry Yeaggy – Cincinnati, OH

1964 Porsche 356C OFF Brothers Collection – Richland, MI

The Meguiar’s People’s Choice Award

1927 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A S Roadster Joseph and Margie Cassini, III – West Orange, NJ

The Spirit of the Concours Trophy – Ralph Morano

Class Awards

Best in Class – American Classic 1917-1929

1929 Pierce-Arrow Model 133 Ross and Beth Myers – Boyertown, PA

Amelia Award – American Classic 1917-1929

1921 Kissel 6-45 “Gold Bug” Speedster Andrew and Tanya Heller – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Best in Class – American Classic 1930

1930 Cadillac 452 V16 Roadster Bill and Barbara Parfet – Hickory Corners, MI

Amelia Award – American Classic 1930

1930 Cadillac V16 Convertible Coupe 4235 Gallery 260 Limited – Toronto, ON, Canada

Best in Class – American Classic 1931-1932

1932 Packard 904 Individual Custom Eight Convertible Victoria John D. Groendyke – Enid, OK

Amelia Award – American Classic 1931-1932

1931 Auburn 8-98A Speedster John and Becky Allen – Naples, FL

Amelia Award – American Classic 1931-1932

1931 Cadillac 452A All-Weather Phaeton McKeel and Soon Hagerty – Traverse City, MI

Best in Class – American Classic 1933-1937

1936 Cadillac 90 V16 Convertible Sedan Bill and Barbara Parfet – Hickory Corners, MI

Amelia Award – American Classic 1933-1937

1933 Cadillac 452C Aaron and Valerie Weiss – San Marino, CA

Amelia Award – American Classic 1933-1937

1934 Pierce-Arrow 840A Convertible Coupe Richard and Karen Atwell – Fredericksburg, TX

Best in Class – American Classic 1938-1948

1938 Packard 1604 The Marano Collection – Garwood, NJ

Amelia Award – American Classic 1938-1948

1939 Packard 1703 Super Eight Convertible Victoria Leon Flagg and Curtis Lamon – Whitefish Bay, WI

Best in Class – American Limited Production

1948 Tucker 1044 Howard and Rosalind Kroplick – East Hills, NY

Amelia Award – American Limited Production

1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Powell Family: Eli, Judy,Tom and Barbara – Anchorage, AK

Amelia Award – American Limited Production

1948 Chevrolet Fleetline Aero Sedan Dave and Lisa Helmer – Amelia Island, FL

Best in Class – Cars of Ickx

1966 Ford GT40 #1049 Miles Collier Collections at The Revs Institute – Naples, FL

Amelia Award – Cars of Ickx

1971 Ferrari 312PB Private Collection – Detroit, MI

Amelia Award – Cars of Ickx

1975 Alfa Romeo T33/TT/12 Simeone Automotive Foundation – Philadelphia, PA

Best in Class – Cars of the Rock Stars

1960 Porsche 356 Emory Special Cabriolet John Oates Collection – Nashville, TN

Amelia Award – Cars of the Rock Stars

1964 Porsche 356C OFF Brothers Collection – Richland, MI

Amelia Award – Cars of the Rock Stars

1928 Bentley Vanden Plas Brian and Brenda Johnson – Sarasota, FL

Best in Class – Custom Coachwork Volkswagen

1954 Volkswagen Rometsch Beeskow Coupe F. Scott Bosés and Celesta Pappas-Bosés – La Canada, CA

Amelia Award – Custom Coachwork Volkswagen

1950 Volkswagen Hebmüller Gene Langan – Glastonbury, CT

Amelia Award – Custom Coachwork Volkswagen

1957 Volkswagen Rometsch Lawrence Convertible Gallaher Restoration – Landrum, SC

Best in Class – Duesenberg

1931 Duesenberg J-131 The DeNean Stafford Family – Tifton, GA

Best in Class – European Custom Coachwork

1932 Maybach Zeppelin DS 8 Helen and Jack Nethercutt – The Nethercutt Collection – Sylmar, CA

Amelia Award – European Custom Coachwork

1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Sports Tourer Robert Kauffman – Charlotte, NC

Amelia Award – European Custom Coachwork

1931 Rolls-Royce 20-25 OFF Brothers Collection – Richland, MI

Best in Class – European Custom Coachwork French

1949 Delahaye Malmaison Cabriolet Meg McCarthy – Chatham, MA

Amelia Award – European Custom Coachwork French

1936 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Coupe Alan Rosenblum – Utica, NY

Amelia Award – European Custom Coachwork French

1947 Delahaye 175 S Cabriolet Dandy Linda and Paul Gould – Pawling, NY

Best in Class – Ferrari

1951 Ferrari 212 Export Peter Kalikow – New York, NY

Amelia Award – Ferrari

1962 Ferrari 250GT SWB California Spyder Oscar Davis – Elizabeth, NJ

Amelia Award – Ferrari

1955 Ferrari 250 Europa GT Capricorn Collection – Dulles, VA

Best in Class – Ferrari 250 SWB

1960 Ferrari 250GT SWB Berlinetta David F. MacNeil – Hinsdale, IL

Amelia Award – Ferrari 250 SWB

1959 Ferrari 250GT SWB Bertone William Heinecke – Bangkok, Thailand

Amelia Award – Ferrari 250 SWB

1963 Ferrari 250GT SWB Berlinetta Scuderia Bella Rossa – Bedford Hills, NY

Best in Class – Heads of State

1941 Cadillac Custom Limousine “The Duchess” Steven Plunkett – London, ON, Canada

Amelia Award – Heads of State

1938 Cadillac V16 Limousine Town Car Nicola Bulgari – Rome, Italy

Best in Class – Horseless Carriage 30+ Horsepower

1910 Thomas Flyer 6-70 Flyabout Jim Grundy – Doylestown, PA

Amelia Award – Horseless Carriage 30+ Horsepower

1912 FIAT 55 Roadster George and Manny Dragone – Orange, CT

Amelia Award – Horseless Carriage 30+ Horsepower

1911 Stanley 72 Molly and Norm Shanklin – Wilton, NH

Best in Class – Horseless Carriage High Wheelers

1907 Success B Real Steel Collection – New Milford, CT

Amelia Award – Horseless Carriage High Wheelers

1909 IHC Auto Wagon Jeff and Angie Chattin – Canton, GA

Best in Class – Indy Innovation

1934 Duesenberg Cummins Diesel Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum – Indianapolis, IN

Amelia Award – Indy Innovation

1963 Watson Indy Roadster Bob and Diane McConnell – Urbana, OH

Amelia Award – Indy Innovation

1968 Lotus 56 Bruce Linsmeyer Collection – Orlando, FL

Best in Class – Jaguar XK 120

1949 Jaguar XK 120 Alloy Body Mike and Deb Korneli – West Bend, WI

Amelia Award – Jaguar XK 120

1953 Jaguar XK 120 DHC Rick Grant – Dayton, OH

Amelia Award – Jaguar XK 120

1954 Jaguar XK 120 Mitch and Kim McCullough – Pompton Plains, NJ

Best in Class – Mercedes-Benz Post War

1953 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Coupe Guy Lewis – Pinecrest, FL

Amelia Award – Mercedes-Benz Post War

1961 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL The Schigiel Collection – Miami Beach, FL

Amelia Award – Mercedes-Benz Post War

1955 Mercedes-Benz 220 Cabriolet A Bill Charlton – New York, NY

Best in Class – Mercedes-Benz 500K-540K

1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Speziale Roadster Rare Wheels Collection – Windermere, FL

Amelia Award – Mercedes-Benz 500K-540K

1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet A OFF Brothers Collection – Richland, MI

Amelia Award – Mercedes-Benz 500K-540K

1934 Mercedes-Benz 500K Mark J. Smith – Melvin Village, NH

Best in Class – Mid-Engine

1969 DeTomaso Mangusta Phil Gumpert – Noblesville, IN

Amelia Award – Mid-Engine

1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB Glenn Simon Collection – Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Best in Class – Motorcycles – Queens of the Highway

1932 Henderson KJ John Landstrom – Norcross, GA

Amelia Award – Motorcycles – Queens of the Highway

1938 Brough Superior SS-100 Jack Wells – Lake City, FL

Amelia Award – Motorcycles – Queens of the Highway

1950 Vincent Black Shadow Venable Family – Naples, FL

Best in Class – Porsche 962

1985 Porsche 962-002 Bruce Canepa – Scotts Valley, CA

Amelia Award – Porsche 962

1994 Porsche Dauer 962-LM-GT-003 Sprecher Collection – Atlanta, GA

Amelia Award – Porsche 962

1986 Porsche 962-HR3 Joe Robillard – Short Hills, NJ

Best in Class – Pre-War European

1930 Bentley Speed Six H.J Mulliner Sportsman Coupe John and Gwen McCaw –

Amelia Award – Pre-War European

1934 Lancia Belna Donald Bernstein – Clarks Summit, PA

Amelia Award – Pre-War European

1938 Peugeot Darl’mat Roadster Mark Hyman – St. Louis, MO

Best in Class – Race Cars 1946-1957

1954 OSCA MT4 1500 Spider Michael and Katharina Leventhal – Beverly Hills, CA

Amelia Award – Race Cars 1946-1957

1948 Gordini Simca F2 Ray Morgan – Jasper, GA

Amelia Award – Race Cars 1946-1957

1952 Nash Healey Le Mans Race Car José Fernandez – Bridgeport, CT

Best in Class – Race Cars 1958-1966

1959 Ferrari 250GT LWB Larry Bowman – Woodside, CA

Amelia Award – Race Cars 1958-1966

1966 Chevrolet Corvette 427 American Muscle Car Museum – Melbourne, FL

Best in Class – Race Cars 1967-1983

1972 Porsche 911 ST Philip Bagley – North Palm Beach, FL

Amelia Award – Race Cars 1967-1983

1973 Lola T330/F5000 Duke and Melanie Steinemann – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Amelia Award – Race Cars 1967-1983

1967 Porsche 910 Joe Buzzetta – St. James, NY

Best in Class – Race Cars Pre-War

1937 BMW 328 The Cultivated Collector – New Canaan, CT

Amelia Award – Race Cars Pre-War

1929 Bentley Speed Six H. J. Mulliner Saloon Bruce R. McCaw – Bellevue, WA

Amelia Award – Race Cars Pre-War

1925 Lorraine-Dietrich B3-6 Vintage Racing Stable – Sanbornton, NH

Best in Class – Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Stephen Brauer – St. Louis, MO

Amelia Award – Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

1910 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost The Suskin Collection – Atlanta, GA

Best in Class – Rolls-Royce/Bentley Post-War

1957 Bentley S1 Continental DHC Priscilla Brewster and Susan Brewster McCarthy – St. Paul, MN

Amelia Award – Rolls-Royce/Bentley Post-War

1952 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith 7 Passenger Limousine by Mulliner John Kennard – Southern Pines, NC

Amelia Award – Rolls-Royce/Bentley Post-War

1952 Bentley Mark VI Pininfarina Coupe Fred and Donna Kriz – Monaco

Best in Class – Sports and GT Cars 1951-1954

1953 Aston Martin DB2 DHC James F. Causey – Philo, IL

Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1951-1954

1954 Swallow Doretti Tommy and Jane Entenza – Jacksonville, FL

Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1951-1954

1954 Arnolt-Bristol Bolide Deluxe Alberto and Julie Gutierrez – Albuquerque, NM

Best in Class – Sports and GT Cars 1955-1959

1955 Fiat 8V Vignale Mr. Jan De Reu – Belgium

Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1955-1959

1962 Lotus Elite Super 95 Ron Mitchell – Knoxville, TN

Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1955-1959

1955 Lancia B24 Spider The Schigiel Collection – Miami Beach, FL

Best in Class – Sports and GT Cars 1960-1965

1965 Shelby GT350 Paul and Lauren Fix – Williamsville, NY

Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1960-1965

1963 Aston Martin DB5C LHD William H. and Cheryl K. Swanson – Boston, MA

Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1960-1965

1965 Shelby GT350 Campbell Collection – Gainesville, VA

Best in Class – Sports and GT Cars 1966-1975

1966 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 Bill Bloomer – Tacoma, WA

Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1966-1975

1972 Maserati Ghibli SS Coupe Jim Taylor – Gloversville, NY

Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1966-1975

1971 Iso Grifo Byron Lamotte – Oxford, MD

Best in Class – Sports Cars Pre-War

1933 MG J2 Tom Metcalf – Ashland, OH

Amelia Award – Sports Cars Pre-War

1935 Jaguar SS1 Coupe Eduardo and Michelle Zavala Harris – Miami Beach, FL

Amelia Award – Sports Cars Pre-War

1935 Audi 225 Convertible Tampa Bay Automobile Museum – Pinellas Park, FL

[Source: Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance; photos: DeremerStudios.com]

