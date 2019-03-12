The Amelia Island Concours 2019 was held March 7-10 on the 10th and 18th fairways of the Golf Club of Amelia Island adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Florida. The 24th annual Concours attracted capacity crowds to enjoy the encyclopedic assortment of more than 300 cars and motorcycles.
While hard to fathom, the Amelia Island Concours team passionately led by Chairman and Founder Bill Warner again surpassed the compelling pace of previous events. From the cars of Kings and Queens to SWB Ferraris and from the mouth-watering Mercedes-Benz 540K to ground-hugging Porsche 962 racers, there was once again exceptional variety on the show field.
“I am proud to say that this year’s Concours had some of the most innovative classes and interesting vehicles to date,” Warner said. “Our celebration of the automobile finds a way to evolve year after year, and we remain delighted to continue showcasing such rich automotive history through our event.”
Featured honoree Jacky Ickx kicked off the 2019 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance by driving onto the field in the Le Mans-winning Porsche 936/81. The legendary “Mr. Le Mans” is a six-time Le Mans winner, 1979 Can-Am Champion, a Formula 1 victor and a Daytona, Sebring and Paris-Dakar winner. A further selection of Ickx’s racers were among the highlights of the ‘Race Cars of Jacky Ickx’ class, such as the pair of 1971 Ferrari 312 PB and Ford GT40 models, the 1968 Ferrari 312 F1, the 1975 Alfa Romeo T33/TT/12 and the 1983 Mercedes-Benz 280GE driven to victory at the Paris-Dakar rally.
In addition to the race cars of Jacky Ickx, the Amelia Island Concours 2019 also celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Jaguar XK120; 60th anniversary of the Ferrari 250 GT SWB; 35th anniversary of the Porsche 962; Indy Innovations; Heads of State cars; Mercedes-Benz 500K and 540K; Cars of Rock Stars and a Custom Coachwork Volkswagen class to acknowledge the 70th anniversary of the VW Bug’s arrival in America.
The Best of Show Concours de Sport was awarded to the 1957 Ferrari 355 S and Best of Show Concours of Elegance at the 2019 Amelia Island Concours went to the 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahn-Kurier. (See Best of Show gallery).
The 25th annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance will be held March 6-9, 2020. The show’s Foundation has donated over $3.45 million to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, Inc. and other charities on Florida’s First Coast since its inception in 1996.
Amelia Island Concours 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: DeremerStudios.com)
Amelia Island Concours 2019 – Award Winners
The Ritz-Carlton, Best in Show, Concours de Sport
1957 Ferrari 335 S Cavallino Investments – Cortland, OH
The Ritz-Carlton, Best in Show, Concours d’Elegance
1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahn-Kurier The Keller Collection at the Pyramids – Petaluma, CA
GM Design Center Award
THE MOST INNOVATIVE GM DESIGN
1973 Chevrolet Corvette XP-897 GT Tom Falconer – Fairseat, United Kingdom
The Amelia Island Award
THE MOST ELEGANT FORMAL SEDAN OR TOWN CAR
1935 Duesenberg SJ-553 Town Car Lee and Penny Anderson Collection – Naples, FL
The Andial Trophy
THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT PORSCHE RACE CAR
1985 Porsche 962-HR1 Rodrigo Sales – San Diego, CA
The Automotive Heritage Award
THE CAR THAT MATTERS HISTORICALLY
1956 Cadillac Series 75 Presidential Limousine Harry Yeaggy – Cincinnati, OH
The Autoweek Award
THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT RACE CAR DRIVEN BY JACKY ICKX
1968 Ford GT40 #1075 Open Road Collection – Scottsdale, AZ
The BMW Classic Trophy
ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE
1982 Gurney Eagle The Charles and Jill Jones Collection – Stevensville, MI
The Borla Trophy
THE BEST SOUND ON THE FIELD
1983 March 83G John and Suzanne Campion – Jacksonville, FL
The Buddy Palumbo Award
FOR THE CAR RESTORED BY ITS OWNER
1917 Locomobile 48 Type M Series 7 John and Mary McAlpin – Naples, NY
The Camille Jenatzy Award
THE CAR WITH THE MOST AUDACIOUS EXTERIOR
1937 Studebaker Custom Extremeliner Museum of American Speed – Lincoln, NE
The Chairman’s Choice Award
THE CAR FOUND MOST APPEALING BY THE CHAIRMAN
1938 Mercedes-Benz 170 VS Horsepower Motorworks and Family of Warren Riter – Victor, NY
The Chopard Watch Award
THE CAR OF TIMELESS ELEGANCE
1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster Richard and Melanie Lundquist – Palos Verdes Estates, CA
The Claude Nolan Cadillac Award
THE MOST ELEGANT CADILLAC
1949 Cadillac Series 62 Club Coupe Loren and Jody Hulber – Macungie, PA
The Connolly Leather Trophy
THE MOST OUTSTANDING INTERIOR
1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom V Jim and Patty George – Shelby Township, MI
The Craftsman Phil Hill Restorers Award-Production
THE RESTORER OF THE BEST NEW PRODUCTION CAR RESTORATION
1936 Cadillac V16 Series 90 Convertible Coupe John D. Groendyke – Enid, OK
The Craftsman Phil Hill Restorers Award-Sports/Race
THE RESTORER OF THE BEST NEW SPORTS/RACE CAR RESTORATION
1969 Lamborghini Miura S Kurtz Brothers – Spofford, NH
The David E. Davis Jr. Trophy
THE MOST OUTSTANDING POST-WAR AMERICAN CAR
1966 Cobra 427 CSX 3165 Bill and Becky Bryan – Palm Beach, FL
The Daytona International Speedway Trophy
THE MOST SIGNIFICANT CAR TO RACE AT THE DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY
1987 Porsche 962-108C Johnny Gray – Ruidoso, NM
The Denise McCluggage Trophy
THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT POST-WAR RACE CAR
1960 OSCA 750S Bill Pope – Scottsdale, AZ
The Driving Enthusiast’s Award
THE INDIVIDUAL WHO DRIVES HIS CAR REGULARLY
1972 Lamborghini Espada Series II Chris and Karen Waldron – Sebastian, FL
The FCA Trophy
THE MOST ELEGANT FCA CAR
1951 Fiat 1400 Vignale Cabriolet Kim and Stephen Bruno – Boca Raton, FL
The Ferrari Excellence Award
FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT 250 SWB BERLINETTA
1961 Ferrari 250GT SWB ‘SEFAC Hot Rod’ Bruce Meyer – Beverly Hills, CA
The First Coast News Award
THE CAR REPRESENTING THE MOST ADVANCED STYLING FOR ITS ERA
1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL The Jill and Marv Landon Collection – Missoula, MT
The FIVA Award
THE MOST WELL PRESERVED AND REGULARLY DRIVEN VEHICLE
1908 International 1-E William E. Swigart, Jr. Automobile Museum – Huntingdon, PA The Ford Motor Company/E.T.
“Bob” Gregorie Trophy
ENDURING DESIGN EXCELLENCE
1956 Continental Mark II Rick and Elaine Schmidt – Ocala, FL
The General Motors/Dave Holls Award
THE MOST OUTSTANDING GENERAL MOTORS CAR
1956 Cadillac Series 75 Presidential Limousine Harry Yeaggy – Cincinnati, OH
The Gil Nickel/Far Niente Award
TO THE ENTRANT BEST EMULATING THE SPIRIT OF GIL NICKEL
1958 Ferrari 250GT PF Series I Cabriolet Fort Family Investments – Jacksonville, FL
The Grand Sport Trophy
THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT GENERAL MOTORS COMPETITION CAR
1968 Chevrolet Camaro (Penske/Sunoco) Irwin Kroiz – Ambler, PA
The Heacock Classic Insurance Award
THE MOST ELEGANT FRENCH COACHWORK
1928 Minerva AF Laura and Jack Boyd Smith, Jr. – Elkhart, IN
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway/Tony Hulman Award
THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT INDIANAPOLIS RACE CAR
1961 Cooper Climax T54 Rob Dyson – Poughkeepsie, NY
The International Motor Sports Association Award
THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMSA GTP
1984 Porsche 962-101 Rob Dyson – Poughkeepsie, NY
The Judge John North Trophy
THE BEST NEW COACHWORK OR RE-CREATION
1930 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A “Flying Star” Patrick S. Ryan – Asheville, NC
The Kelly Services Trophy
THE MOST ELEGANT SPORTS CAR
1961 Ferrari 250GT SWB Speciale Scuderia N.E. – Stamford, CT
The Kemp C. Stickney Trophy
THE MOST ELEGANT OPEN CAR
1948 Delahaye 135M Cabriolet Faget-Varnet David and Teresa Disiere – Southlake, TX
The Mercedes-Benz Club of America Award
THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT MERCEDES-BENZ
1929 Mercedes-Benz 710 SS Carraciola The Keller Collection at the Pyramids – Petaluma, CA
The Mercedes-Benz Star of Excellence Award
THE MOST ELEGANT MERCEDES-BENZ
1938 Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahn-Kurier The Keller Collection at the Pyramids – Petaluma, CA
The Millard Newman Award
THE ROLLS-ROYCE BEST REPRESENTING THE SPIRIT OF MILLARD NEWMAN
1914 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Steven K. Haines – Niles, MI
The Porsche Trophy
THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT PRODUCTION PORSCHE
1955 Porsche 356 Continental The Ingram Collection – Durham, NC
The Robert E. Turnquist Award
THE MOST ELEGANT PACKARD
1932 Packard Deluxe Eight Lehrman Collection – Palm Beach, FL
The Sandra Alford Fashion Trophy
THE BEST PRESENTATION OF FASHION AND THE AUTOMOBILE
1953 Buick Skylark Barton and Cindy Close – Signal Mountain, TN
The Spirit of Sebring Award
THE CAR BEST REPRESENTING THE SPIRIT OF THE SEBRING 12-HOUR RACE
1985 Porsche 962-104 The Swap Shop – Fort Lauderdale, FL
The Spirit Of The 1000 Miglia Award
THE CAR EXHIBITING THE SPIRIT OF THE MILLE MIGLIA
1957 Ferrari 335 S Cavallino Investments – Cortland, OH
The Volkswagen of America Trophy
THE MOST ELEGANT COACHWORK VOLKSWAGEN
1951 Volkswagen Rometsch Beeskow Coupe Grundmann Collection – Hess-Oldendorf, Germany
The Wind in Your Face Award
THE MOST ELEGANT MOTORCYCLE
1939 Indian Four “World’s Fair” Capricorn Collection – Dulles, VA
The YouTube Award
THE CAR MOST LIKELY TO GENERATE VIEWS
1998 Cadillac DeVille Parade Car The Petersen Automotive Museum – Los Angeles, CA
The Hagerty Youth Award
1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB Glenn Simon Collection – Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1956 Cadillac Series 75 Presidential Limousine Harry Yeaggy – Cincinnati, OH
1964 Porsche 356C OFF Brothers Collection – Richland, MI
The Meguiar’s People’s Choice Award
1927 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A S Roadster Joseph and Margie Cassini, III – West Orange, NJ
The Spirit of the Concours Trophy – Ralph Morano
Class Awards
Best in Class – American Classic 1917-1929
1929 Pierce-Arrow Model 133 Ross and Beth Myers – Boyertown, PA
Amelia Award – American Classic 1917-1929
1921 Kissel 6-45 “Gold Bug” Speedster Andrew and Tanya Heller – Fort Lauderdale, FL
Best in Class – American Classic 1930
1930 Cadillac 452 V16 Roadster Bill and Barbara Parfet – Hickory Corners, MI
Amelia Award – American Classic 1930
1930 Cadillac V16 Convertible Coupe 4235 Gallery 260 Limited – Toronto, ON, Canada
Best in Class – American Classic 1931-1932
1932 Packard 904 Individual Custom Eight Convertible Victoria John D. Groendyke – Enid, OK
Amelia Award – American Classic 1931-1932
1931 Auburn 8-98A Speedster John and Becky Allen – Naples, FL
Amelia Award – American Classic 1931-1932
1931 Cadillac 452A All-Weather Phaeton McKeel and Soon Hagerty – Traverse City, MI
Best in Class – American Classic 1933-1937
1936 Cadillac 90 V16 Convertible Sedan Bill and Barbara Parfet – Hickory Corners, MI
Amelia Award – American Classic 1933-1937
1933 Cadillac 452C Aaron and Valerie Weiss – San Marino, CA
Amelia Award – American Classic 1933-1937
1934 Pierce-Arrow 840A Convertible Coupe Richard and Karen Atwell – Fredericksburg, TX
Best in Class – American Classic 1938-1948
1938 Packard 1604 The Marano Collection – Garwood, NJ
Amelia Award – American Classic 1938-1948
1939 Packard 1703 Super Eight Convertible Victoria Leon Flagg and Curtis Lamon – Whitefish Bay, WI
Best in Class – American Limited Production
1948 Tucker 1044 Howard and Rosalind Kroplick – East Hills, NY
Amelia Award – American Limited Production
1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Powell Family: Eli, Judy,Tom and Barbara – Anchorage, AK
Amelia Award – American Limited Production
1948 Chevrolet Fleetline Aero Sedan Dave and Lisa Helmer – Amelia Island, FL
Best in Class – Cars of Ickx
1966 Ford GT40 #1049 Miles Collier Collections at The Revs Institute – Naples, FL
Amelia Award – Cars of Ickx
1971 Ferrari 312PB Private Collection – Detroit, MI
Amelia Award – Cars of Ickx
1975 Alfa Romeo T33/TT/12 Simeone Automotive Foundation – Philadelphia, PA
Best in Class – Cars of the Rock Stars
1960 Porsche 356 Emory Special Cabriolet John Oates Collection – Nashville, TN
Amelia Award – Cars of the Rock Stars
1964 Porsche 356C OFF Brothers Collection – Richland, MI
Amelia Award – Cars of the Rock Stars
1928 Bentley Vanden Plas Brian and Brenda Johnson – Sarasota, FL
Best in Class – Custom Coachwork Volkswagen
1954 Volkswagen Rometsch Beeskow Coupe F. Scott Bosés and Celesta Pappas-Bosés – La Canada, CA
Amelia Award – Custom Coachwork Volkswagen
1950 Volkswagen Hebmüller Gene Langan – Glastonbury, CT
Amelia Award – Custom Coachwork Volkswagen
1957 Volkswagen Rometsch Lawrence Convertible Gallaher Restoration – Landrum, SC
Best in Class – Duesenberg
1931 Duesenberg J-131 The DeNean Stafford Family – Tifton, GA
Best in Class – European Custom Coachwork
1932 Maybach Zeppelin DS 8 Helen and Jack Nethercutt – The Nethercutt Collection – Sylmar, CA
Amelia Award – European Custom Coachwork
1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Sports Tourer Robert Kauffman – Charlotte, NC
Amelia Award – European Custom Coachwork
1931 Rolls-Royce 20-25 OFF Brothers Collection – Richland, MI
Best in Class – European Custom Coachwork French
1949 Delahaye Malmaison Cabriolet Meg McCarthy – Chatham, MA
Amelia Award – European Custom Coachwork French
1936 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Coupe Alan Rosenblum – Utica, NY
Amelia Award – European Custom Coachwork French
1947 Delahaye 175 S Cabriolet Dandy Linda and Paul Gould – Pawling, NY
Best in Class – Ferrari
1951 Ferrari 212 Export Peter Kalikow – New York, NY
Amelia Award – Ferrari
1962 Ferrari 250GT SWB California Spyder Oscar Davis – Elizabeth, NJ
Amelia Award – Ferrari
1955 Ferrari 250 Europa GT Capricorn Collection – Dulles, VA
Best in Class – Ferrari 250 SWB
1960 Ferrari 250GT SWB Berlinetta David F. MacNeil – Hinsdale, IL
Amelia Award – Ferrari 250 SWB
1959 Ferrari 250GT SWB Bertone William Heinecke – Bangkok, Thailand
Amelia Award – Ferrari 250 SWB
1963 Ferrari 250GT SWB Berlinetta Scuderia Bella Rossa – Bedford Hills, NY
Best in Class – Heads of State
1941 Cadillac Custom Limousine “The Duchess” Steven Plunkett – London, ON, Canada
Amelia Award – Heads of State
1938 Cadillac V16 Limousine Town Car Nicola Bulgari – Rome, Italy
Best in Class – Horseless Carriage 30+ Horsepower
1910 Thomas Flyer 6-70 Flyabout Jim Grundy – Doylestown, PA
Amelia Award – Horseless Carriage 30+ Horsepower
1912 FIAT 55 Roadster George and Manny Dragone – Orange, CT
Amelia Award – Horseless Carriage 30+ Horsepower
1911 Stanley 72 Molly and Norm Shanklin – Wilton, NH
Best in Class – Horseless Carriage High Wheelers
1907 Success B Real Steel Collection – New Milford, CT
Amelia Award – Horseless Carriage High Wheelers
1909 IHC Auto Wagon Jeff and Angie Chattin – Canton, GA
Best in Class – Indy Innovation
1934 Duesenberg Cummins Diesel Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum – Indianapolis, IN
Amelia Award – Indy Innovation
1963 Watson Indy Roadster Bob and Diane McConnell – Urbana, OH
Amelia Award – Indy Innovation
1968 Lotus 56 Bruce Linsmeyer Collection – Orlando, FL
Best in Class – Jaguar XK 120
1949 Jaguar XK 120 Alloy Body Mike and Deb Korneli – West Bend, WI
Amelia Award – Jaguar XK 120
1953 Jaguar XK 120 DHC Rick Grant – Dayton, OH
Amelia Award – Jaguar XK 120
1954 Jaguar XK 120 Mitch and Kim McCullough – Pompton Plains, NJ
Best in Class – Mercedes-Benz Post War
1953 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Coupe Guy Lewis – Pinecrest, FL
Amelia Award – Mercedes-Benz Post War
1961 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL The Schigiel Collection – Miami Beach, FL
Amelia Award – Mercedes-Benz Post War
1955 Mercedes-Benz 220 Cabriolet A Bill Charlton – New York, NY
Best in Class – Mercedes-Benz 500K-540K
1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Speziale Roadster Rare Wheels Collection – Windermere, FL
Amelia Award – Mercedes-Benz 500K-540K
1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet A OFF Brothers Collection – Richland, MI
Amelia Award – Mercedes-Benz 500K-540K
1934 Mercedes-Benz 500K Mark J. Smith – Melvin Village, NH
Best in Class – Mid-Engine
1969 DeTomaso Mangusta Phil Gumpert – Noblesville, IN
Amelia Award – Mid-Engine
1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB Glenn Simon Collection – Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Best in Class – Motorcycles – Queens of the Highway
1932 Henderson KJ John Landstrom – Norcross, GA
Amelia Award – Motorcycles – Queens of the Highway
1938 Brough Superior SS-100 Jack Wells – Lake City, FL
Amelia Award – Motorcycles – Queens of the Highway
1950 Vincent Black Shadow Venable Family – Naples, FL
Best in Class – Porsche 962
1985 Porsche 962-002 Bruce Canepa – Scotts Valley, CA
Amelia Award – Porsche 962
1994 Porsche Dauer 962-LM-GT-003 Sprecher Collection – Atlanta, GA
Amelia Award – Porsche 962
1986 Porsche 962-HR3 Joe Robillard – Short Hills, NJ
Best in Class – Pre-War European
1930 Bentley Speed Six H.J Mulliner Sportsman Coupe John and Gwen McCaw –
Amelia Award – Pre-War European
1934 Lancia Belna Donald Bernstein – Clarks Summit, PA
Amelia Award – Pre-War European
1938 Peugeot Darl’mat Roadster Mark Hyman – St. Louis, MO
Best in Class – Race Cars 1946-1957
1954 OSCA MT4 1500 Spider Michael and Katharina Leventhal – Beverly Hills, CA
Amelia Award – Race Cars 1946-1957
1948 Gordini Simca F2 Ray Morgan – Jasper, GA
Amelia Award – Race Cars 1946-1957
1952 Nash Healey Le Mans Race Car José Fernandez – Bridgeport, CT
Best in Class – Race Cars 1958-1966
1959 Ferrari 250GT LWB Larry Bowman – Woodside, CA
Amelia Award – Race Cars 1958-1966
1966 Chevrolet Corvette 427 American Muscle Car Museum – Melbourne, FL
Best in Class – Race Cars 1967-1983
1972 Porsche 911 ST Philip Bagley – North Palm Beach, FL
Amelia Award – Race Cars 1967-1983
1973 Lola T330/F5000 Duke and Melanie Steinemann – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Amelia Award – Race Cars 1967-1983
1967 Porsche 910 Joe Buzzetta – St. James, NY
Best in Class – Race Cars Pre-War
1937 BMW 328 The Cultivated Collector – New Canaan, CT
Amelia Award – Race Cars Pre-War
1929 Bentley Speed Six H. J. Mulliner Saloon Bruce R. McCaw – Bellevue, WA
Amelia Award – Race Cars Pre-War
1925 Lorraine-Dietrich B3-6 Vintage Racing Stable – Sanbornton, NH
Best in Class – Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost
1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Stephen Brauer – St. Louis, MO
Amelia Award – Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost
1910 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost The Suskin Collection – Atlanta, GA
Best in Class – Rolls-Royce/Bentley Post-War
1957 Bentley S1 Continental DHC Priscilla Brewster and Susan Brewster McCarthy – St. Paul, MN
Amelia Award – Rolls-Royce/Bentley Post-War
1952 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith 7 Passenger Limousine by Mulliner John Kennard – Southern Pines, NC
Amelia Award – Rolls-Royce/Bentley Post-War
1952 Bentley Mark VI Pininfarina Coupe Fred and Donna Kriz – Monaco
Best in Class – Sports and GT Cars 1951-1954
1953 Aston Martin DB2 DHC James F. Causey – Philo, IL
Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1951-1954
1954 Swallow Doretti Tommy and Jane Entenza – Jacksonville, FL
Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1951-1954
1954 Arnolt-Bristol Bolide Deluxe Alberto and Julie Gutierrez – Albuquerque, NM
Best in Class – Sports and GT Cars 1955-1959
1955 Fiat 8V Vignale Mr. Jan De Reu – Belgium
Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1955-1959
1962 Lotus Elite Super 95 Ron Mitchell – Knoxville, TN
Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1955-1959
1955 Lancia B24 Spider The Schigiel Collection – Miami Beach, FL
Best in Class – Sports and GT Cars 1960-1965
1965 Shelby GT350 Paul and Lauren Fix – Williamsville, NY
Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1960-1965
1963 Aston Martin DB5C LHD William H. and Cheryl K. Swanson – Boston, MA
Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1960-1965
1965 Shelby GT350 Campbell Collection – Gainesville, VA
Best in Class – Sports and GT Cars 1966-1975
1966 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 Bill Bloomer – Tacoma, WA
Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1966-1975
1972 Maserati Ghibli SS Coupe Jim Taylor – Gloversville, NY
Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars 1966-1975
1971 Iso Grifo Byron Lamotte – Oxford, MD
Best in Class – Sports Cars Pre-War
1933 MG J2 Tom Metcalf – Ashland, OH
Amelia Award – Sports Cars Pre-War
1935 Jaguar SS1 Coupe Eduardo and Michelle Zavala Harris – Miami Beach, FL
Amelia Award – Sports Cars Pre-War
1935 Audi 225 Convertible Tampa Bay Automobile Museum – Pinellas Park, FL
[Source: Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance; photos: DeremerStudios.com]
