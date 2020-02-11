Artcurial Retromobile 2020 – Auction Results

The Artcurial Retromobile 2020 auction was held 7-8 February at the Retromobile Show in Paris, resulting in €22,894,104 in total sales and a 70 percent sell-through rate. Maitre Herve Poulain, accompanied by Matthieu Lamoure and Pierre Novikoff, brought the hammer down on five lots over one million euros at the tenth edition of the Salon Retromobile’s official auction. Buyers from over 18 countries outside France accounted for 81 percent of the sale total.

The 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB took the top result at the 2020 Artcurial Retromobile Week auction. Selling to a European collector for €2,502,800, chassis 6785 has participated in over 40 international events, including circuit races, hillclimbs and rallies. It starred in the 1966 Ferrari Yearbook, having won the Monza 1000km GT class that year, and also took part in the European Hillclimb Championship (Mont Ventoux, Ollon-Villars, Cesana Sestriere), and the Rallye Lyon Charbonnière — Stuttgart Solitude.

The 1983 Ferrari 126 C3, the first Formula 1 Ferrari with a carbon fiber shell, sold for €1,438,900, well above its €600,000 – €1,000,000 estimate. Presented in original condition, chassis 068 finished second at the 1983 Austrian Grand Prix driven by Frenchman René Arnoux.

Additional competition cars at the 2020 Artcurial Paris sale included the 1966 Porsche 906 that went to a US collector for €1,730,600, the 1993 Jaguar XJ 220 C, driven by Paul Belmondo in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, went to a new owner for €1,085,800 and the 1959 DB HBR4 Coach known as “Le Monstre” that sold for €172,800.

1966 Porsche 906 sold for €1,730,600 1936 Delahaye 135 S 1959 DB HBR4 Le Monstre 1993 Jaguar XJ220 C

The 1936 Delahaye 135S sold to a new owner for €917,800. This 135 Spécial was one of 16 examples built by Delahaye, and has earned its place in motorsport history, having participated in the 1937 Le Mans 24 Hours. In more recent years, the car has made an appearance in events including the Alpine Trial and the Quail Motorsports Gathering.

A pair of Fords owned by the late French rock and roll singer Johnny Hallyday were also offered at Artcurial Retromobile 2020 event. The 1967 Ford Mustang GT 390 Coupe GR1, the last surviving Écurie Ford France Mustang sold for €244,400. Hallyday came in second in this car in the Grand Prix de l’ACF at Montlhéry in 1967. The second car was the last car Hallyday owned, a 2006 Ford GT. Personal touches to this GT included his initials embossed on the interior door panels and a chrome ash tray fitted into the centre console. A collector and huge fan of the artist acquired the car for €375,500.

Matthieu Lamoure, Managing Director, Artcurial Motorcars, commented, “Splendid results reflecting the strength of passion for the Automobile, the sale a 7-hour spectacular live show in front of 3000 people — that’s the magic of Retromobile and our auction house!.”

Artcurial Retromobile 2020 – Top Five Auction Results

1. 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB – €2,502,800

2. 1966 Porsche 906 – €1,730,600

3. 1983 Ferrari 126 C3 – €1,438,900

4. 1991 Ferrari F40 – €1,112,800

5. 1993 Jaguar XJ 220 C – €1,085,800

For complete auction results, visit Artcurial.com.

The event ended with the Racing, Flying and Yachting sale, highlighted by a chassis and frame based on the Maserati Type 61 ‘Birdcage’ that sold for €62,400. This piece which took two years to create, was started from a chassis built by Allegretti in Modena.

[Source: Artcurial; photos: Christophe Gasco]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...