Auctions America Auburn Spring 2017 – Auction Results

The Auctions America Auburn Spring 2017 sale was held May 11-13 at the Auburn Auction Park in Auburn, Indiana, resulting in $10,169,819 in total sales and an 83 percent sell-through rate of all lots sold. Led by the offering of the former Level 5 Motorsports Collection, entirely without reserve, the three-day sale saw nearly 350 vehicles and 450 lots of automobilia cross the podium. Bidders hailed from 38 states across the U.S. and 11 countries around the world, with more than 30 percent representing first-time clients.

“With strong attendance from start to finish and exceptionally great weather, this was without a doubt one of our best Auburn Spring events to date,” said Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, Auctions America. The success of the former Level 5 Motorsports Collection is the perfect case study for the power of ‘no reserve’, and represented a niche segment of the market that brought a whole new crowd to the Classic Car Capital of America. Outside of the collection, we assembled a high quality group of cars, which translated to strong results across the board and specifically in the $100,000 – $200,000 range throughout the event.”

A featured attraction of this year’s Auburn Spring weekend was the presentation of a series of modern race cars and assorted equipment from the former Level 5 Motorsports Collection during a dedicated sale session on Thursday, May 11. The group, comprising 350 total lots, drew interest from the racing community. The 2012 Ferrari 458 GTD Race Car, class-winner at the 2014 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, took top billing of the entire weekend, doubling its pre-sale estimate at $462,000 and highlighting the value that significant race history adds to competition cars. Outside of the race cars, the former Level 5 Motorsports Collection saw demand and results for parts and equipment, with many lots achieving above-retail prices.

Beyond the Level 5 Motorsports Collection on Thursday, the Auctions America Auburn Spring 2017 sale also hit the mark across several segments of the market. The AACA and CCCA National Prize-winning 1941 Packard One-Eighty Darrin Convertible Victoria brought $360,000, while the original 1968 Shelby GT 500KR Fastback achieved an above-estimate $220,000.

Additional highlights include a restored 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible which sold for $89,100 against a pre-sale estimate of $65,000 – $75,000; a custom-bodied 1929 Cunningham V-8 33286 Hearse which surpassed expectations at $137,500; and, a 2001 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R V-spec II which sold at $68,200. Auburn Spring also saw interest for the vehicles formerly displayed as part of the National Military History Center in Auburn, Indiana. Leading the group was a 1944 Buick M18 “Hellcat” Tank Destroyer at $247,500.

The Auburn Spring weekend also played host to the Triple Crown Meet, which marked the first coming together of two of the world’s oldest car clubs, the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Classic Car Club of America.

“The first ever Triple Crown Meet was a resounding success,” said Steve Moskowitz, Executive Director of the AACA following the event. “The synergy of the AACA and CCCA together was universally applauded by club members and enthusiasts alike. Between the fantastic weather, the great venues at the Auction Park and around Auburn, and 240 cars brought together by two of the most prestigious clubs in the collector car world, I’d say it was one of the best weeks the hobby has seen in some time.”

Auctions America Auburn Spring 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 2012 Ferrari 458 GTD Race Car – $462,000

2. 1941 Packard One-Eighty Convertible Victoria by Darrin – $360,000

3. 1944 Buick M18 “Hellcat” Tank Destroyer – $247,500

4. 2012 Ferrari 458 GTD Race Car – $236,500

5. 2015 Bruce High Performance Trailer – $231,000

5. 1944 Panzerjager 38(t) Mit 7.5cm Pak Ausf M – $231,000

7. 2006 Ferrari 430 GT2 Race Car – $225,500

8. 1968 Shelby GT 500KR Fastback – $220,000

9. 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 – $154,000

10. 1929 Cunningham V-8 33286 Hearse – $137,500

For complete auction results, visit AuctionsAmerica.com.

Auctions America continues its 2017 calendar June 24-25, teaming up with its sister company, RM Sotheby’s, who will host this year’s Santa Monica sale at the Barker Hangar. The Santa Monica auction will present approximately 250 cars and select automobilia. Looking ahead, Auctions America will return to the Auburn Auction Park, August 31 – September 3 for the company’s flagship Auburn Fall sale.

[Source: Auctions America]