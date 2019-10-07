Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2019 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2019 auction was held October 3-6 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, resulting in $33.3 million in total sales and a 100 percent sell-through rate. In total 677 vehicles sold at Barrett’s 12th annual Las Vegas sale, and $560,000 was raised through the sale of charity vehicles. In addition, 352 pieces of automobilia brought in over $855,800, bringing the total auction sales to over $34.8 million.

“Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction was an incredible way to cap off our 2019 auction season,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We’re so appreciative of the consignors, bidders, sponsors and guests who played a role in the success of this fantastic event. Not only did we reach another important milestone with our first 100-percent No Reserve collector car and automobilia auction in nearly a decade, we hit a number of auction sales records as well. It was also a true highlight to host Roger Penske, one of the greatest automotive legends of our time. We’re excited to carry the momentum we’ve built up over the year to our 49th Annual Scottsdale Auction in January.”

The top result at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2019 went to the 2017 Ford GT that sold for $1,540,000. This Heritage-themed Ford GT was built to honor the GT40 Mark II driven to victory by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon at Le Mans in 1966 — part of the 1-2-3 Ford sweep. It features a Shadow Black exterior with silver stripes and an exposed carbon-fiber package, and sports No. 2 hood and door graphics.

Other notable sales included a 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider that sold for $368,500 (a new auction record), a 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider ($330,000), a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition and a 2005 Ford GT (each selling for $324,500),and a 1953 Chevrolet Corvette convertible from the Jim Ostermann Collection, which brought in $275,000.

Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 2017 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition (Lot #747) – $1,540,000

2. 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider (Lot #749) – $368,500

3. 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider (Lot#746) – $330,000

4. 2005 Ford GT (Lot #764) – $324,500

4. 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition (Lot #748) – $324,500

6. 1953 Chevrolet Corvette 235/150 Convertible (Lot #735) – $275,000

7. 1953 Chevrolet Corvette 235/150 Convertible (Lot #725) – $220,000

8. 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Coupe (Lot #715) – $203,500

8. 1957 Dodge Power Wagon Custom Pickup (Lot #741) – $203,500

10. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette 327/360 Split Window Fuelie (Lot #734) – 187,000

For complete auction results, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

Another Ford GT to cross the auction block was the third charity car of the 2019 Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas sale. Never before sold to the public, the 2005 Ford GT — which led a Shelby Challenge race, was driven by racing stars and was used to develop racing components — sold for $270,000 to benefit JDRF, the global organization funding type 1 diabetes research.

Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2019 – Charity Auction Results

1. 2009 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe “AV8R” (Lot 3000) – $40,000 for Reach Out Worldwide

2. 2018 Ford Fusion NASCAR Cup Series Race Car (Lot #3001) – $250,000 for United Way for Southeastern Michigan

3. 2005 Ford GT (Lot #3002) – $270,000 for JDRF

The 49th annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction will be held January 11-19, 2020, at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]

