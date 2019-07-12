Barrett-Jackson Northeast 2019 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Northeast 2019 auction was held June 26-29 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, resulting in more than $24 million in total sales and a 100 percent sell-through rate. A total of 545 vehicles and 470 pieces of automobilia sold at Barrett-Jackson’s fourth annual Northeast Auction.

Barrett-Jackson reported that sales over the four-day event continue to point to the growing popularity of Resto-Mods and late model performance vehicles. The rise in popularity of Japanese collector cars was also highlighted when a 1997 Toyota Supra Anniversary Edition sold for a record $176,000, making it one of the top ten vehicles sold.

The top result at the 2019 Barrett-Jackson Mohegan Sun sale went to the 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster that sold for $280,500, followed by the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Yenko/SC Stage II Convertible Serial #1 that fetched $258,500 and the 1954 Buick Special Custom Coupe at $220,000.

“We’re so appreciative of all our guests, sponsors and exhibitors who contributed to this auction and made it such an extraordinary event,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Thanks to everyone’s participation and efforts, we hit incredible milestones as we wrote new pages in automotive history. Chief among those was a new charity auction record set by the last-built C7 Corvette. This special moment closed an era for Corvette and also raised critical support for our nation’s heroes. We built so much momentum this year in Scottsdale, Palm Beach and the Northeast that we can’t wait to top it off in Las Vegas this October.”

On Friday, the last-built seventh-generation (C7) Chevrolet Corvette made history when Dan Snyder of Dan Snyder Motorsports purchased it for $2.7 million — a new Barrett-Jackson charity sale record by an automaker-donated vehicle. The entire amount raised from the sale of the Corvette benefited the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Smart Home Program. Mr. Snyder also bought the last-production models of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (Lot #3002.1) and 2017 Dodge Viper (Lot #3002) at the 2018 Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction. To date, Barrett-Jackson has raised over $118 million for charity.

Barrett-Jackson Northeast 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster (Lot #671) – $280,500

2. 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Yenko/SC Stage II Convertible Serial #1 (Lot #663) – $258,500

3. 1954 Buick Special Custom Coupe “G54” (Lot #694) – $220,000

4. 1969 Ford Bronco Custom SUV (Lot #669) – $203,500

5. 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition (Lot #665) – $187,000

6. 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Custom 6X6 (Lot #654) – $181,500

7. 1997 Toyota Supra Anniversary Edition (Lot #711) – $176,000

8. 2017 Dodge Viper GTC ACR (Lot #664) – $172,700

9. 2014 Ferrari California Convertible (Lot #673) – $170,500

10. 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda Resto-Mod (Lot #685) – $165,000

10. 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 (Lot #667) – $165,000

For complete auction results, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

The next Barrett-Jackson event will be Las Vegas Auction, scheduled for October 3-5, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...