Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2019 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2019 auction was held January 12-20 at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in $131.6 million in total sales and a 99.74 percent sell-through rate. In total, over 1,800 vehicles sold for over $118 million, while over 1,500 pieces of automobilia brought in over $4.05 million, and $9.6 million was raised through the sale of charity vehicles, bringing the total auction sales to more than $131.6 million at Barrett-Jackson’s 48th annual Arizona Auction Week sale.

“Thanks to our bidders, consignors and guests, we started 2019 at full throttle with our most successful event yet,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The atmosphere was electric as the demand for collector cars continues to grow and expand to a new, younger generation of enthusiasts. We sold over 1,800 No Reserve vehicles – including an unbelievable docket of supercars and Resto-Mods – making this the largest No Reserve collector car auction in history. The skyrocketing number of millennial and Gen-X buyers demonstrates how vibrant and exciting it is to be at Barrett-Jackson for all generations.”

The top results at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2019 auction included a 2019 McLaren Senna (Lot #1405) sold for $1,457,500, a 2014 Mercedes-Benz G63 6X6 (Lot #1410) at $1,210,000 and the 2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Edition (Lot #1412) for $918,500.

During the Arizona Auction Week event, Barrett-Jackson raised $9.6 million, which includes donations made on the block beyond the hammer prices, and is the largest amount raised at one auction in the company’s 48-year history. To date, Barrett-Jackson has raised over $114 million for charity. In keeping with tradition, Barrett-Jackson gave bidders the chance to own three VIN 001 vehicles. On Friday, Carolyn and Craig Jackson were the winning bidders of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 VIN 001 (Lot #3008), which sold for $1.1 million to benefit JDRF.

Barrett-Jackson also teamed up with Toyota North America for the sale of the 2020 Toyota Supra VIN 20201 (Lot #3010), which raised $2.1 million to benefit the American Heart Association and The Bob Woodruff Foundation. The winning bidders of the first global production Supra were Jeanette and John Staluppi. The spirit of giving continued when the 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition VIN 001 (Lot #3012) sold for $2.5 million, with 100 percent of the hammer price benefiting United Way for Southeastern Michigan, which was purchased by Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick.

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 2019 McLaren Senna (Lot #1405) – $1,457,500

2. 2014 Mercedes-Benz G63 6X6 (Lot #1410) – $1,210,000

3. 2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Edition (Lot #1412) – $918,500

4. 2005 Saleen S7 Twin Turbo (Lot #1415) – $550,000

5. 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition (Lot #1313) – $533,500

6. 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition (Lot #1376) – $495,000

7. 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition (Lot #1406) – $462,000

8. 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Fastback ‘Eleanor’ (Lot #1437) – $385,000

8. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-window Resto-Mod Coupe (Lot #1333) – $385,000

10. 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (Lot #1409) – $363,000

10. 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Convertible (Lot #1371) – $363,000

For complete auction results, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

Barrett-Jackson’s Automobilia Auction had its second most successful auction in its history, selling 1,521 items for more than $4 million. Among the most notable pieces sold was a full-size transportation-themed carousel manufactured by Wilhelm Hennecke of Germany in 1962 (Lot #9499) that sold for $506,000.

The next 2019 Barrett-Jackson sale will be held in Palm Beach, Florida, April 11-13.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]

