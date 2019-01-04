The 2018 edition of the Dix Mille Tours du Castellet was staged 1-2 September at the venerable Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France. Peter Auto’s 9th annual event on the 25-turn, 3.64-mile track near Marseille in the south of France featured nine historic car racing grids.

Nearly 300 entrants participated in the 2018 Dix Mille Tours du Castellet, headlined by a 1955 Maserati 300 S, 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, 1968 Ford GT40, 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL, 1980 Porsche 935 K3, in addition to ‘modern’ race cars like the 1997 Ferrari 333 SP, the 2002 Dodge Viper GTS-R and the 2004 Maserati MC12 that raced in Global Endurance Legends.

In addition to the main photo gallery, Sports Car Digest also offers the following ‘Behind the Scenes’ picture gallery from this year’s Dix Mille Tours.

Dix Mille Tours du Castellet 2018 – Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery (photos: Photo Classic Racing, Fotorissima, Julien Hergault, Pierre-Yves Riom)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Peter Auto; photos: photos: Photo Classic Racing, Fotorissima, Julien Hergault, Pierre-Yves Riom]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

