Bespoke Rallies Releases Event Calendar

Bespoke Rallies unveiled a full slate of calendar of classic and 4×4 rallies, a schedule that comprises no less than 24 global adventures between November 2019 and October 2023.

Topping the list of new events is the 21-day Dakar Enduro scheduled for February and March 2021. Bespoke Rallies Director John Brigden said, “It will evoke the glory days of the immortal Paris Dakar by employing some of that event’s finest roads while avoiding the worst, thereby making it suitable for a range of vehicles from classics to two-wheel drive hatchbacks; not to mention motorcycles, as per the original rally. Kicking off at Brooklands, it will wend its way through France and Spain before heading via Tangier, Marrakesh and Dahkla to Dakar.”

Another event is White Nights (aka the Rally of the Midnight Sun). Slated for August 2021, it will be a two-week rally to the Arctic Circle and beyond that will treat crews to the best of Scandinavia by including areas of Denmark, Sweden, Finland and the Norwegian fjords.

Last year, Bespoke Rallies re-created the Grand Prix of South America, an event that had only ever been run once before, and that was in 1948 when the incomparable Juan Manuel Fangio was a front runner in his famous Chevrolet Master. The 70th anniversary re-run proved so popular that John Brigden and the team plan to repeat the exercise every five years, so the next one will occur in 2023 (i.e. on the 75th anniversary of the first). Once again it will comprise 11,000 kilometers and five countries in 30 days; an unforgettable experience for even the most ardent automotive adventurers.

The full list of provisional dates for Bespoke Rallies events between now and October 2023 follows:

2019

Royal Rajasthan – November

2020

Sri Lanka – January/February

Pyrenees 1000 – May

Imperial – June

Highland 1000 – September

Tiger Tasmania – November

2021

Cuba Classic- January

Dakar Enduro – March

Pyrenees 1000 – May

White Nights – August

Highland 1000 – August

Amazon Adventure – October

2022

Sources of the Nile – January

Pyrenees 1000 – May

Magical Madagascar – June

Austrian Adventure – July

Highland 1000 – August

Panam Classic – Late September

2023

Sri Lanka – January

Maya Classic – March

Pyrenees 1000 – May

Imperial – June

Highland 1000 – September

Grand Prix of South America – October

For more information, visit BespokeRallies.com.

[Source: Bespoke Rallies]

