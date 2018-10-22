The Bicester Heritage Sunday Scramble October 2018 event welcomed over 5,500 guests for the last Scramble of the year, with a selection of vintage, classic, modern and racing cars attending and bringing a vast crowd of automotive enthusiasts to 348-acre former Royal Air Force base in the heart of England.

An array of cars was in attendance, making it the largest October event yet. A heady mix of automotive excellence from the likes of the latest Porsche 911 GT2 RS, an original pre-war Rolls-Royce Phantom I and everything in between was on display for visitors to admire. A fan favourite from the event came in the form of the Dick Lovett Cylinder Club, which took over Hangar 113 with more than 100 modern classics.

The specialists of Bicester Heritage also put on a fantastic show, presenting a range of vehicles from their collections and some of their latest workmanship. Robert Glover Ltd and Kingsbury Racing displayed a line-up of some of their Vauxhalls, Talbots and Bentleys outside their showrooms, while Pendine Historics showcased a Sebring-winning Group C Nissan NPT-90 within its showroom.

There weren’t just cars at the event, however. A vast display of classic bicycles surrounded the Golden Age Cycles store, whilst Finest Hour Experiences and the Bicester Gliding Centre made certain that the skies above the final ‘Scramble’ of 2018 were filled with plenty of aviation action. Visitors were also greeted by displays from Aston Martin Works and a selection of new tenants who recently opened their doors at Bicester Heritage: NewsPress Creative, Vintage Tyres and Howson Media.

The Mercedes AMG F1 team attracted as large-a-crowd as ever, showing off Lewis Hamilton’s 2015 Austin Spec F1 car and wowing onlookers with start-ups and revs from the race car, which holds 7 wins, 6 poles and 11 podiums. Wriggly Monkey Brewery also showcased its latest beer, aptly named ‘Super Sports’, which proved an instant hit and a perfect accompaniment to the dynamic event and historic scenery.

Dan Geoghegan, Managing Director of Bicester Heritage, commented, “It was the perfect family Scramble that exemplifies the broad church that Bicester Heritage has become. The range of motorcars was staggering, from the Phantom I chassis driven here to a Citroen BX GTi, all amidst the perfect backdrop and blue skies, providing an ambient hubbub for enthusiasts and neighbours alike. What a day!”

Bicester Heritage Sunday Scramble October 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: Amy Shore Photography)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Bicester Heritage; photos: Amy Shore Photography]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

