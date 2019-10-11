Bicester Heritage Sunday Scramble October 2019 – Photo Gallery

The final Bicester Heritage Sunday Scramble of 2019 was held 6th October across the 425-acre former Royal Air Force base in the heart of England. More than 6,000 motoring enthusiasts flocked to Bicester Heritage to see a selection of vehicles from Abarth to Zagato, as well as historic F1 cars and a unique Aston Martin Vanquish designed by Ian Callum.

Among the wide range of vehicles that filled both the Bicester Heritage Technical Site and the airfield beyond it included a 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB which sat alongside a wonderfully original 1964 Trabant saloon that had been driven from East Berlin by the original owner’s daughter. Creating a noisy spectacle were a pair of historic Formula One cars on open display. Mercedes-Benz AMG delighted crowds by programming one of its heritage F1 cars to play “God Save the Queen” with its engine.

Also on display were the 2011 Marusia MRV-02, eye-catching in its red and black Virgin livery, and the 1998 Minardi M198-V10 which could be heard across the site when it was fired up and put through its warm-up cycle throughout the morning. There was something for everyone including supercar enthusiasts who were treated to a public viewing of the Ian Callum-designed Aston Martin Vantage 25, of which 25 will be made. The designer was on hand to talk about the car and explain how he went about creating it.

BMW UK displayed the highlights of its UK Heritage collection. Stars of this were the 1938 BMW 328 roadster and the original BMW supercar, the 1978 BMW M1. The display of BMW Heritage examples was joined by a curated ‘Bavarian Motor Lawn’ that was provided by the BMW Owners Club UK. Highlight vehicles from this display included a 635CSi from the 80’s, and an original 1939 328 Frazer-Nash, which was provided by on-site specialist, the Historic Endurance Rally Organisation.

New for the Bicester Heritage Sunday Scramble October 2019 was the classic bike display in the Events Hangar 113. The motorbike display drew enthusiasts of all ages, who explored the assembled machinery that ranged in eras from the dawn of motorcycling to the latest superbikes. Also in the Events Hangar celebrated automotive artist Ian Cook, known as PopBangColour, held a live demonstration of his skills as he rendered a 2019 Honda Fireblade 1000RR superbike in acrylic paint on canvas using a remote-controlled car as his paintbrush.

Newly appointed Events Producer for Bicester Heritage, Laura Hamilton-Gould, said: “The wonderfully diverse selection of cars, and owners and enthusiasts of all ages who attended the October Scramble is phenomenal. As the home of historic motoring, it is a pleasure to be able to welcome such a broad selection of machinery to the Technical Site and witness the increasing enthusiasm from the public for the Scramble events. It has been a magnificent end to a year of great events on site and we are already looking forward to the first Sunday Scramble of 2020, which will be held on 5th January.”

Bicester Heritage Sunday Scramble October 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Mathieu Bonnevie)

[Source: Bicester Heritage; photos: Mathieu Bonnevie]

