Bicester Heritage Super Scramble 2019 – Photo Gallery

The inaugural Bicester Heritage Super Scramble was staged 23rd June 2019 at Bicester Heritage. More than 6,000 enthusiasts attended sell-out event at the 348-acre former Royal Air Force base in the heart of England. Over 100 vehicles from around the world took part and crowds were treated to display laps from more than 80 of these as well as to the noise and drama of several other exceptional cars being started and run-up throughout the day.

The unique 1939 Delage D8-120 of Peter and Merle Mullin took centre stage on the Main Drive. This Chapron-bodied roadster appeared in the 1951 Hollywood film An American in Paris starring Gene Kelly and it was surrounded by admirers throughout the day.

Nearby, Ten Tenths Racing’s 1953 Carrera Panamericana Ferrari 250 MM, its red and white livery emblazoned with its racing number of 1.2.3, drew equal crowds. Campaigned in period by Mexican racer Efrain Ruiz Echeverria, this Ferrari 250 MM proved a popular addition to the Bicester Heritage Super Scramble 2019.

On the demonstration track at Bicester Heritage, the famous 1933 Barnato-Hassan Brooklands racer was driven by owner, David Ayre, while the MK2 Escort of Rob Smith was piloted around the corners with just three wheels touching the tarmac for most of its lap.

Also enjoying several parade laps was the 1953 Le Mans Rover-BRM. With a noise unlike any other car on the track, this gas turbine-powered racer was demonstrated by the British Motor Museum and was just as jaw-dropping for spectators in 2019 as it must have been in 1953.

A tribute to the late legend Norman Dewis was represented by a wonderful display of historic Jaguars including an XKSS from Jaguar’s own collections and Richard Frankel’s Jaguar C Type, which was driven at the Mille Miglia in period (and in 2012) by Sir Stirling Moss.

Mercedes-AMG F1 drew huge crowds as they repeatedly fired up the 2013 Lewis Hamilton F1 car — its screaming engine proving a rallying cry for the many that flocked to it throughout the event.

On the Main Drive of the site, the Bicester Heritage-based apprenticeship, Heritage Skills Academy, teamed up with the Association of Heritage Engineers and Brooklands Museum to fire up the cast 24-litre Napier-Railton for runs up and down the central avenue.

Daniel Geoghegan, Managing Director of Bicester Heritage, said, “The Super Scramble! exceeded our expectations and will be remembered for sharing the fun and passion of our automotive culture with enthusiasts and their families. We were delighted to have the support of our 40 specialist companies and their customers, not to mention Brooklands Museum and The British Motor Museum, each of whom demonstrated motoring rarities rarely seen in action by the public.”

Bicester Heritage Super Scramble 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Mathieu Bonnevie)

1965 Porsche 911 - The Paul Smith 'Artist Stripe' is continuous through the cabin and underside of the car
Pontoon-fendered Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa
1933 Barnato-Hassan Brooklands racer
Mercedes-AMG F1 drew huge crowds as they repeatedly fired up the 2013 Lewis Hamilton F1 car

[Source: Bicester Heritage; photos: Mathieu Bonnevie]

