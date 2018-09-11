Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

1964 Shelby Cobra 289 Comp

Bonhams Goodwood Revival 2018 – Auction Results

The Bonhams Goodwood Revival 2018 auction was held 8 September at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester, England, resulting in £14,540,675 in total sales.

The top result at the 2018 Bonhams Goodwood Revival sale went to the 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 Competition Roadster that sold for £1,359,000, a European auction record for the marque. First raced by ‘Gentleman’ Tom Payne, chassis CSX 2430 is one of 32 factory-built competition Cobras. After its successful racing career, the Cobra was on display at the Shelby American Collection for nearly 25 years.

Other notable results included the ex-TWR 1990 Jaguar XJR-11 Group C Sports Prototype that traded hands for £1,191,000, a record for the model at auction. Martin Brundle and Alain Ferté drove chassis 490 to overall victory at the 1990 Group C World Championship race at Silverstone in front of the home crowd.

Additionally, the 1955 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV State Landaulette previously used by HM The Queen made £800,000, while the UK Vehicle Registration Number RR 1 sold for an eye-popping £460,000, a world record for a registration plate at auction.

British marques performed across the board, with the 1937 Jaguar SS100 3.5-Litre Roadster achieving £631,000, a European auction record, the 1960 Aston Martin DB4 to GT Specification selling for £563,500, the 1989 Aston Martin V8 Vantage X-Pack Sports Saloon sold for £345,000 and the 1933 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Phantom II Continental Sedanca Coupe for £345,000.

The ex-Alan Mann Racing 1968-69 Type Ford P68 ‘F3L’ Group 6 Endurance Racing Coupe sold for £511,750 to a bidder who had tried it for size — with his race helmet — the previous day, and the ex-Maserati works team Fiat-Bartoletti Tipo 624 Racing Car Transporter that starred in the Steve McQueen film Le Mans sold for £402,500.

Bonhams Goodwood Revival 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 Competition – £1,359,000
2. 1990 Jaguar XJR-11 Group C – £1,191,000
3. 1955 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV State Landaulette – £800,000
4. 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – £754,200
5. 1937 Jaguar SS100 3.5-Litre – £631,000
6. 1960 Aston Martin DB4 – £563,500
7. 1924 Bugatti Type 30 – £540,500
8. 1968-69 Ford P68 F3L – £511,750
9. UK Vehicle Registration Number RR 1 – £460,000
9. 1972 Ferrari 246 Dino GT – £442,750

For complete auction results, visit Bonhams Goodwood.

[Source: Bonhams]

