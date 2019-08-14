The Carmel Concours on the Avenue 2019 was held Tuesday, August 13th on the downtown streets of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

A field of more than 175 automobiles were on display at the 12th edition of the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue, vying for 14 major awards and Best of Show. This year’s event presented multi-marques from 1940 to 1973, in addition to Porsche and Ferrari from the beginning through 1989.

A kick-off event for Monterey Car Week, Carmel-By-The-Sea’s Ocean Avenue was again closed to traffic and sixteen blocks of downtown were filled with collector cars and related motorized items. As always, an interesting mix of automobiles were displayed in front of Carmel’s charming shops, galleries and restaurants.

A great selection of Porsche cars were on display at the 2019 Carmel Concours, including the 1955 Porsche 550 RS Spyder; Porsche 910; Porsche 934 and a host of 911 race cars driven from the Monterey Motorsports Reunion. In addition to the Porsches, further notable and interesting entrants included a Jaguar XJR-5 IMSA GTP; Lamborghini Miura P400 S; Aston Martin DB4 and Jaguar C-Type.

Best of Show at the 2019 Carmel Concours d’Elegance was awarded to the Vignale-bodied 1952 OSCA MT4 1100 Berlinetta owned by Phil White of Portola Valley, California. This car finished first in class and 17th overall at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1953.

Similar to 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2019 Carmel Concours d’Elegance, with photographer Victor Varela offering the following gallery from the endearing streets of Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Carmel Concours on the Avenue 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Victor Varela)

[Source: Victor Varela]

