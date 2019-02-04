The Cavallino Classic 2019 was held January 23-27 at the Breakers Resort Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Celebrating its 28th anniversary, the five-day gathering for Ferrari owners and enthusiasts saw participants and their 400 exotic and classic cars attending from the United States and Europe. Rainy conditions plagued this year’s events, although the shows went on as planned.

The first event of the extravaganza was the Cavallino Classic Competition, a two-day track meet at Palm Beach International Raceway. A select field of competition Ferraris, Maseratis, Alfa Romeos and Bugattis tackled the 11-turn, 2.043 mile race track. (Full gallery coming soon).

The high point of the Cavallino Classic was the Concorso d’Eleganza on the front lawn of the Breakers Resort Hotel, on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Featuring the 60th anniversary of the 250 GT Short Wheelbase Berlinetta (SWB), the field of more than 100 Ferrari automobiles were judged this year for originality and elegance, vying for Class Awards and the important Major Cups, along with the Cavallino Cup for Best in Show.

Best of Show Competition (Scuderia Cup) at the Cavallino Classic 2019 was awarded to a 1958 Ferrari 335 Sport Spider Scaglietti 0764 owned by Andreas Mohringer, while the Best of Show Gran Turismo Ferrari award was given to the one-off 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Speciale 06437 originally built for Battista Pininfarina.

The finale for the 2019 Cavallino Classic was ‘Classic Sports Sunday’ at Mar-a-Lago, the Marjorie Merriweather Post mansion in Palm Beach. This year’s Classic Sports Sunday featured marque celebrated the 100th anniversary of Bentley, with additional automobiles displayed on the grounds that included American, Italian, French, British and German classics. (Full gallery coming soon).

Similar to 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Sports Car Digest also documented the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2019, with photographer Michael DiPleco offering the following pictures of the Ferraris on the lawns of the Breaker Hotel.

Cavallino Classic 2019 – Photo Gallery (Photos: Michael DiPleco)

Cavallino Classic 2019 – Award Winners

Best of Show Competition

1958 Ferrari 335 Sport Spider Scaglietti 0764

Best of Show Gran Turismo Ferrari

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Speciale 06437

[Source: photos: Michael DiPleco]

