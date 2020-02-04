The Cavallino Classic 2020 was held January 22-26 at the Breakers Resort Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Celebrating its 29th anniversary, the five-day gathering for Ferrari owners and enthusiasts saw participants and their 400 exotic and classic cars attending from the United States and Europe.

The first event of the extravaganza was the Cavallino Classic Competition, a two-day track meet at Palm Beach International Raceway. A select field of competition Ferraris, Maseratis, Alfa Romeos and Bugattis tackled the 11-turn, 2.043 mile race track.

The high point of the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic was the Concorso d’Eleganza on the front lawn of the Breakers Resort Hotel, on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Featuring 60 years of the famed Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider, 60 years of the Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2, 35 of the years Ferrari 328 and 25 years of the Ferrari F50 supercar, the field of more than 120 Ferrari automobiles were judged this year for originality and elegance, vying for Class Awards and the important Major Cups, along with the Cavallino Cup for Best in Show.

As expected, the spotlight was clearly on the Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider, with a superb selection of eight short-wheelbase models displayed across the upper lawn of the Breakers. Other notables at this year’s Cavallino Classic included the 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO s/n 4153 GT that won the 1964 Tour de France driven by Lucien Bianchi and Georges Berger, the 1952 Ferrari 340 Mexico Vignale Berlinetta s/n 0226AT raced in period by Alberto Ascari, Carroll Shelby and Jack McAfee and the ex-Scuderia Serenissima 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competition s/n 2083GT that won the 1960 Coppa d’Oro driven by Carlo Maria Abate.

Best of Show Competition (Cavallino Cup) at the Cavallino Classic 2020 was awarded to the 1954 Ferrari 735 S Monza Scaglietti Spider owned by Thomas Peck of Huntington Beach, California. This Monza (s/n 0428MD) was the first 4-cylinder, 3-liter 735 S to be finished. It raced in period by Nino Farina, Froilan Gonzales and Alfonso de Portago, among others. After the car’s final race at Pebble Beach in 1956, the Monza prototype fell into disrepair until it was acquired by its current owner in 2016, and a two-year restoration was undertaken. It was presented at the Breakers in its fantastic 1954 Carrera Panamericana livery.

The finale for the 2020 Cavallino Classic was ‘Classic Sports Sunday’ at Mar-a-Lago, the Marjorie Merriweather Post mansion in Palm Beach. This year’s Classic Sports Sunday featured marque celebrated the 110th anniversary of Alfa Romeo, with additional automobiles displayed on the grounds that included American, Italian, French, British and German classics. (Full gallery coming soon).

Similar to 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019, Sports Car Digest also documented the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2020, with photographer Michael DiPleco offering the following pictures from the lawns of the Breakers Resort Hotel.

Cavallino Classic 2020 – Photo Gallery (Photos: Michael DiPleco)

1 2 3 … 15 Next » Pair of 250 SWB California Spiders 1956 Ferrari 500 TR s/n 0614 MDTR 1954 Ferrari 735 S Monza Scaglietti Spider s/n 0428 MD 1959 Ferrari 410 Superamerica s/n 1305 SA 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider s/n 2903 GT 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competition s/n 2083GT, ex-Scuderia Serenissima 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider s/n 2561 GT 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider s/n 3099 GT 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider s/n 3099 GT 1952 Ferrari 340 Mexico Vignale Berlinetta s/n 0226AT 1 2 3 … 15 Next »

Cavallino Classic 2020 – Award Winners

Cavallino Cup for Best of Show

1954 Ferrari 735 S Monza Scaglietti Spider, Thomas Peck

