The Cavallino Classic Sports Sunday 2020 was held January 26th at Mar-a-Lago, the former Marjorie Merriweather Post mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. After cold and rainy conditions plagued last year’s event, the strong selection of American, Italian, French, British and German classics thankfully enjoyed a sunny Florida day for the last showcase of the larger Palm Beach Cavallino Classic.

The finale for the 2020 Cavallino Classic featured Classic Marques and the 110th anniversary of Alfa Romeo. Among the great selection of Alfa Romeo automobiles on display included the 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Touring Spider s/n 2211033 that won the Mille Miglia driven by Baconin Borzacchini and Amedeo Bignami, the 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3 s/n 50007 ‘Don Lee Special’ and the stately 1934 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Figoni Cabriolet s/n 2311239.

In addition to the myriad of fantastic Ferraris and Alfa Romeos, other notable entrants included a 1948 Daimler DE36; 1967 Citroen DS 21 Cabriolet Usine by Chapron; 1940 Packard Super 8 Convertible Coupe; 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing and 1953 Fiat 8V Ghia Supersonic; among others.

Best of Show at the 2020 Classic Sports Sunday Mar-a-Lago was awarded to the 1937 Cadillac V-16 Series 90 Hartmann Cabriolet owned by the Patterson Collection of Louisville, Kentucky. Originally bodied by Carrosserie Hartmann of Switzerland for Philippe Barraud, the flamboyant Cadillac measures a whopping 22 feet in length and is powered by a 7.4-liter overhead-valve V-16 engine. The Series 90 previously won the Best in Class American Classic Open and Most Elegant Convertible awards at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Other winners at this year’s event included:

Finest Competition – 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3 50007, Jennifer Taylor

Finest GT – 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB ‘Tour de France’ Berlinetta 0909 GT, David MacNeil

Most Elegant – 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Ellena 0855 GT, Ed and Kimberly Montini

Most Unique – 1953 Fiat 8V Ghia Supersonic 000043, Stephen and Kim Bruno

Ladies’ Choice – 1963 Ferrari 330 America 2+2 5009, Daniel and Shirley Butler

Gentlemen’s Choice – 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II, Lehrman Collection

Personal Favorite – 1954 Ferrari 750 Monza Prototype 0428 MD, Tom Peck

Similar to the Concorso d’Eleganza, photographer Michael DiPleco also documented the Cavallino Classic Sports Sunday 2020 with the following pictures from the lawns at Mar-a-Lago.

Cavallino Classic Sports Sunday 2020 – Photo Gallery (photos: Michael DiPleco)

1 2 3 … 7 Next » 1954 Ferrari 750 Monza Scaglietti s/n 0428MD 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 MM s/n 2211033 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Tour de France Berlinetta 0909GT 1959 Ferrari 410 Superamerica 1285 SA 1959 Ferrari 410 Superamerica 1285 SA 1959 Ferrari 410 Superamerica 1305 SA 1967 Citroen DS 21 Cabriolet D’usine 1964 Alfa Romeo TZ1 s/n 750067 1 2 3 … 7 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Cavallino Classic; photos: Michael DiPleco]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...