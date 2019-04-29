The Concorso d’Eleganza Kyoto 2019 was held April 13-14 in Kyoto, Japan during the celebrated cherry blossom season. The third edition of the Kyoto Concours brought the philosophy of automotive competitions to the grounds of Nijo Castle once again, after 2016 and 2018 editions.

With more than 400 years of history, designated as World Heritage Site patrimony by UNESCO in 1994, Nijo Castle and its areas of the former Imperial Residence, including the Courtyard of Ninomaru Palace, the Front Garden of the Kitchen and the Kitchen, created the perfect setting for the event: a truly unique location, normally closed to the public, enlightened by the picturesque sakura cherry tree blossom, happening in this season.

Italian collector Corrado Lopresto served as Chairman of the Concorso d’Eleganza Kyoto 2019, personally selected the Jury Committee members as well as the 54 cars, creating a mix of collectors coming from Europe, America, China and, of course, Japan. The 54 cars entered were split into nine classes: 750, Contemporary, GT, Lamborghini 1963-1971, Lamborghini 1972-1985, Lamborghini 1986-2000, Modern, Race and Prototypes, and Vintage.

The Best of Show award of the Concorso d’Eleganza Kyoto 2019 went to the Lamborghini 350 GT Zagato, by unanimous vote of the Jury Committee. The car, designed by Ercole Spada and owned by William Pope, had to first win its ‘Race and Prototypes’ Class before being eligible for Best of Show. The rarity of the car, along with the condition in which it was presented, enabled it to achieve not only the Best of the Show but also the Best Zagato trophy, since the event organizer was also celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Carrozzeria Zagato in Milan.

The Best Lamborghini trophy went to the 1971 Miura SV, in Verde Miura with mustard yellow interior, owned by a Japanese collector. Another bull from Sant’Agata Bolognese was awarded with the CHAPAL Desirable to Crive — a Japanese-owned orange 1976 Lamborghini Countach LP400 with black interior.

A red 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS Zagato from Luxembourg won the People’s Choice trophy, and another Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS Zagato of 1931 from Belgium won the Best Alfa Romeo and FIVA” Awards. The Elegant Closed trophy was assigned to a silver Lancia Flaminia Super Sport Zagato from 1966, part of a Japanese collection. The Elegant Open trophy went to a blue Belgian-owned 1942 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 S.

President of the Jury Committee, Sandra Button, commented: “The 2019 Best of the Show Lamborghini 350 GT Zagato is a wonderful car featuring the significant combination of the first ever Lamborghini model with a Zagato body. This has been the first of many collaborations between the two companies. It is a fitting “Best of the Show” winner as both Lamborghini and Zagato were featured at this year Concorso d’Eleganza Kyoto. The Concorso d’Eleganza Kyoto, showcased at Nijo Castle was the perfect setting to highlight the heritage of Japan and these significant automobiles.”

Concorso d’Eleganza Kyoto 2019 – Photo Gallery

1 2 3 … 9 Next » 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS Zagato, Raoul San Giorgi Belgium - FIVA and Best Alfa Romeo Award Winner Atmosphere - 2019 Concorso d'Eleganza Kyoto 1976 Lamborghini Countach, Hidetoshi Sekiguchi Japan - Best Lamborghini 1972-1985 Class Winner 1952 FIAT 8V Zagato, Yoichi Sato Japan - ACI Best Italian Atmosphere - 2019 Concorso d'Eleganza Kyoto 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV, Eizo Tomita Japan - Best Lamborghini Award Cisitalia Nuvolari Spider - 2019 Concorso d'Eleganza Kyoto Lamborghini was featured at the 2019 Concorso d'Eleganza Kyoto 1 2 3 … 9 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Concorso d’Eleganza Kyoto]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

