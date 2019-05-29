The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2019 took place May 24-26 on the grounds of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este and Villa Erba on Lake Como in Cernobbio, Italy. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Como, the 2019 Villa d’Este Concours presented the chance to not only admire 50 classic cars spanning eight decades of vehicle history, but also take in the myriad of sights off the show field.
First held at the same location in 1929, the Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance has been held each May since 1999 on the grounds of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este and the adjacent parkland of Villa Erba under the patronage of the BMW Group. The motto of the 90th edition of the event was “The Symphony of Engines — 90 Years of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and BMW Automobiles.”
The Trofeo BMW Group for Best of Show Jury and the Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este by public referendum was awarded to the 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta Touring owned by David Sydorick. As the first of five vehicles with a long wheelbase, the doubly successful coupe was also clothed in a Superleggera coachwork bodied by Carrozzeria Touring.
Sydorick already won the title of Best of Show with a 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Spider from his collection in 2015. “I have won a lot of prizes with my automobiles, but this vehicle really fulfills all my desires. The Best of Show here at Villa d’Este is like receiving a knighthood.”
Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2019 – Award Winners
Trofeo BMW Group Best of Show by the Jury
Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B, Berlinetta, Touring, 1937, David Sydorick (US)
CLASS A:
GOODBYE ROARING TWENTIES: THE BIRTH OF THE CONCORSO
Class Winner
Vauxhall 30 / 98 Type OE, Boattail Tourer, Vauxhall, 1925, Peter Goodwin (US)
Mention of Honour
Lancia Lambda Serie VIII, Four-Seater Torpedo, Lancia, 1928, Anthony MacLean (CH)
CLASS B:
FAST FORWARD: A QUARTER CENTURY OF PROGRESS
Class Winner
Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B, Berlinetta, Touring, 1937, David Sydorick (US)
Mention of Honour
Bugatti 57 S, Four-Seater Sports Tourer, Vanden Plas, 1937, Robert Kauffman (US)
CLASS C:
SMALL AND PERFECTLY FORMED:
THE COACHBUILDER’S ART IN MINIATURE
Class Winner
Fiat Abarth Monomille GT, Coupé, Sibona-Basano, 1963, Shiro Kosaka, (JP)
Mention of Honour
Abarth 205 Sport 1100, Berlinetta, Ghia, 1953, Bradley Calkins (US)
CLASS D:
A NEW DAWN: INTO THE ROCK’N’ROLL ERA
Class Winner
Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, Coupé, Mercedes-Benz, 1954, Matthias Bonczkowitz (DE)
Mention of Honour
Siata 208 S, Spider, Motto, 1953, Jan de Reu (BE)
CLASS E:
SWINGING SIXTIES: THE SKY’S THE LIMIT
Class Winner
Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder SWB, Spider, Pininfarina, 1961,
Tony Vassilopoulos (GB)
Mention of Honour
Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB Competizione, Berlinetta, Pininfarina, 1960,
William Loughan (GB)
CLASS F:
BABY YOU CAN DRIVE MY CAR: MUSICAL STARS’ CARS
Class Winner
Lamborghini Miura P 400 S, Coupé, Bertone, 1971, Luca Taino (IT)
Mention of Honour
Porsche 959, Coupé, Porsche, 1988, Giovanni Andrea Innocenti (CH)
CLASS G:
SPEEDING AGAINST THE CLOCK: ENDURANCE RACING LEGENDS
Class Winner
Ferrari 166 Mille Miglia, Barchetta, Touring, 1949, Brian Ross (US)
Mention of Honour
OSCA MT4 1450, Barchetta, Frua, 1953, Hidetomo Kimura (JP)
CLASS H:
DARING TO DREAM: CONCEPTS WHICH ROCKED THE MOTORING WORLD
Class Winner
Lamborghini Marzal, Four-Seater Coupé, Bertone, 1967, Albert Spiess (CH)
Mention of Honour
Vivant 77, Roadster, “The Beatles of Troy, Michigan”, 1965, Phillip Sarofim (US)
[Source: BMW Group Classic]
