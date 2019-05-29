The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2019 took place May 24-26 on the grounds of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este and Villa Erba on Lake Como in Cernobbio, Italy. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Como, the 2019 Villa d’Este Concours presented the chance to not only admire 50 classic cars spanning eight decades of vehicle history, but also take in the myriad of sights off the show field.

First held at the same location in 1929, the Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance has been held each May since 1999 on the grounds of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este and the adjacent parkland of Villa Erba under the patronage of the BMW Group. The motto of the 90th edition of the event was “The Symphony of Engines — 90 Years of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and BMW Automobiles.”

The Trofeo BMW Group for Best of Show Jury and the Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este by public referendum was awarded to the 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta Touring owned by David Sydorick. As the first of five vehicles with a long wheelbase, the doubly successful coupe was also clothed in a Superleggera coachwork bodied by Carrozzeria Touring.

Sydorick already won the title of Best of Show with a 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Spider from his collection in 2015. “I have won a lot of prizes with my automobiles, but this vehicle really fulfills all my desires. The Best of Show here at Villa d’Este is like receiving a knighthood.”

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2019 – Photo Gallery (photo: BMW Group Classic)

1 2 3 … 18 Next » 1966 Maserati Mistral 4000 Spider, Oliver Ruppertzhoven (DE) 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Touring Berlinetta, David Sydorick (US) 1970 Ferrari 512 S Modulo Pininfarina, James Glickenhaus (US) 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider SWB, Tony Vassilopoulos (UK) 1914 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Torpedo Phaeton, Douglas Magee (US) 1953 Siata 300 BC, Jurgen Maes (BE), 1953 Abarth 205 Sport 1100 Ghia, Bradley Calkins (US), 1954 Maserati A6G / 2000, Roland D'leteren (BE) 1952 Ferrari 342 America, Susan and Dennis Garrity (US), 1952 Jaguar XK120 Supersonic Ghia, William Heinecke (TH), 1953 Siata 208 S, Jan de Reu (BE) 1955 OSCA MT4 1500, Jack Croul (US) 1 2 3 … 18 Next »

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2019 – Award Winners

Trofeo BMW Group Best of Show by the Jury

Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B, Berlinetta, Touring, 1937, David Sydorick (US)

CLASS A:

GOODBYE ROARING TWENTIES: THE BIRTH OF THE CONCORSO

Class Winner

Vauxhall 30 / 98 Type OE, Boattail Tourer, Vauxhall, 1925, Peter Goodwin (US)

Mention of Honour

Lancia Lambda Serie VIII, Four-Seater Torpedo, Lancia, 1928, Anthony MacLean (CH)

____________

CLASS B:

FAST FORWARD: A QUARTER CENTURY OF PROGRESS

Class Winner

Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B, Berlinetta, Touring, 1937, David Sydorick (US)

Mention of Honour

Bugatti 57 S, Four-Seater Sports Tourer, Vanden Plas, 1937, Robert Kauffman (US)

____________

CLASS C:

SMALL AND PERFECTLY FORMED:

THE COACHBUILDER’S ART IN MINIATURE

Class Winner

Fiat Abarth Monomille GT, Coupé, Sibona-Basano, 1963, Shiro Kosaka, (JP)

Mention of Honour

Abarth 205 Sport 1100, Berlinetta, Ghia, 1953, Bradley Calkins (US)

____________

CLASS D:

A NEW DAWN: INTO THE ROCK’N’ROLL ERA

Class Winner

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, Coupé, Mercedes-Benz, 1954, Matthias Bonczkowitz (DE)

Mention of Honour

Siata 208 S, Spider, Motto, 1953, Jan de Reu (BE)

____________

CLASS E:

SWINGING SIXTIES: THE SKY’S THE LIMIT

Class Winner

Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder SWB, Spider, Pininfarina, 1961,

Tony Vassilopoulos (GB)

Mention of Honour

Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB Competizione, Berlinetta, Pininfarina, 1960,

William Loughan (GB)

____________

CLASS F:

BABY YOU CAN DRIVE MY CAR: MUSICAL STARS’ CARS

Class Winner

Lamborghini Miura P 400 S, Coupé, Bertone, 1971, Luca Taino (IT)

Mention of Honour

Porsche 959, Coupé, Porsche, 1988, Giovanni Andrea Innocenti (CH)

____________

CLASS G:

SPEEDING AGAINST THE CLOCK: ENDURANCE RACING LEGENDS

Class Winner

Ferrari 166 Mille Miglia, Barchetta, Touring, 1949, Brian Ross (US)

Mention of Honour

OSCA MT4 1450, Barchetta, Frua, 1953, Hidetomo Kimura (JP)

____________

CLASS H:

DARING TO DREAM: CONCEPTS WHICH ROCKED THE MOTORING WORLD

Class Winner

Lamborghini Marzal, Four-Seater Coupé, Bertone, 1967, Albert Spiess (CH)

Mention of Honour

Vivant 77, Roadster, “The Beatles of Troy, Michigan”, 1965, Phillip Sarofim (US)

[Source: BMW Group Classic]

