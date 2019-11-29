Lamborghini Polo Storico supported the third edition of the Concorso d’Eleganza Kyoto, which was held April 13-14, 2019 in Kyoto, Japan in the midst of the picturesque ‘Sakura’ cherry blossom season. The event took place in the gardens of historic Nijo Castle, built in 1603 as the residence of the first shogun of the Edo Period, Tokugawa Ieyasu. In 1994 Nijo Castle was designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

The 54 vehicles entered included 22 Lamborghinis, 20 of which were divided into three classes (Lamborghini 1963-1970, Lamborghini 1971-1985, Lamborghini 1986-2000), represented by Miura, Espada, Islero, Jarama, Jalpa, Urraco, Countach, LM 002 and Diablo. An exceptional aspect of the event was that cars across the three classes came from Europe, the United States and Japan.

The other two Lamborghinis on display, a 2016 Lamborghini 5-95 Zagato and a 1965 Lamborghini 3500 GTZ Zagato, were shown in the Contemporary and the Race and Prototypes categories, respectively.

The Best of Show award of the Concorso d’Eleganza Kyoto 2019 went to the Lamborghini 3500 GTZ (chassis 0310) by unanimous vote of the international jury formed for the event. The 3500 GTZ, owned by an American collector, had to win its Race and Prototypes class before being eligible for Best of Show. The rarity of the car, along with the impeccable condition in which it was presented, enabled it to achieve not only the Best of Show but also the Best Zagato trophy, since the event organizer was celebrating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Carrozzeria Zagato in Milan.

The Lamborghini 1963-1970 class and the Best Lamborghini trophy were won by the 1971 Miura SV (chassis 4838), in Verde Miura (green) with mustard yellow interior, owned by a Japanese collector; this car was also named“Best in Show at the Lamborghini Concours Neuchâtel organized by Polo Storico in 2017.

The Lamborghini 1971-1985 class and the Most Desirable to Drive trophy were won by the 1975 Countach LP400 (chassis 1120186) in orange with black interior, owned by a Japanese collector. The Lamborghini 1986-2000 class was won by the 2000 Diablo GT (chassis ZA9DE21A0YLA12490) in black with black interior, owned by a Japanese collector.

At the end of the Concorso, fifteen cars, including several Lamborghinis, set off for the Tour d’Eleganza Kyoto 2019, organized over three days of driving through some of the most picturesque sites in the region. Starting from Nijo Castle, the tour crossed the panoramic Seto Bridge heading toward the island of Awaji, then concluding on the third day with the return to Kyoto.

Polo Storico activities at the various Concours d’Elegance worldwide continue with participation in other important events in preparation for the second edition of the Lamborghini & Design — Concorso d’Eleganza, to be held between Venice and Trieste this September 19-22.

Lamborghini Polo Storico, inaugurated in 2016, is Automobili Lamborghini’s department dedicated to preserving the heritage of the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese. Its activities include the restoration and certification of all Lamborghinis produced up to 2001, as well as the reconstruction of spare parts for classic Lamborghinis, for which more than 200 new code numbers were introduced in 2018 alone. Polo Storico also conserves and manages the company archives to support the preservation of all classic Lamborghini cars.

