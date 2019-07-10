Featured Classes at Quail Motorsports Gathering 2019

The Quail Motorsports Gathering 2019 will be held Friday, August 16th at the Quail Lodge Golf Club in Carmel, California during Monterey Classic Car Week. More than 200 automobiles and motorcycles will be displayed in a garden-party setting at the 17th annual Quail.

Three new classes celebrating automotive milestones will be the centerpiece of 2019 Quail Motorsports Gathering, including 100 Years of Bentley Motors, the 25th Anniversary of the McLaren F1 and a Tribute to the Electric Car Movement. All three displays will complement a host of traditional classes including Pre-War Sports and Racing, Custom Coachwork, Supercars and the Great Ferraris.

The 100 Years of Bentley Motors will celebrate a century of the storied British marque with examples including a 1929 Le Mans, a 1926 Speed Six, a 1958 S1 Continental Coupe by Park Ward, and a 2018 Supersports. The 25th Anniversary of the McLaren F1 special class will highlight the legendary supercar including the 1997 F1 GTR Longtail chassis number 27R, one of only ten GTR Longtails ever made and the first to win a race.

The Tribute to the Electric Car Movement will feature examples of electric automobiles throughout their history, including a pair of experimental Volkswagens: an electric 1964 Microbus and the 1965 Volkswagen Beetle Zelectric Sedan.

“Over its 17 years of celebrations, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering has become one of the most prestigious automotive events in the world with a truly unique atmosphere,” said Gordon McCall, Director of Motorsports for The Peninsula Signature Events. “All three of our 2019 featured classes will complement this atmosphere perfectly, and we are confident they will help to make the 2019 roster one of our most impressive to date.”

As always, guests to the Quail Motorsports Gathering 2019 will be treated to a unique garden-party setting highlighted by the array of culinary pavilions, wine vendors, and a Fireside Chat Series. Guests will also be invited to attend the Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction taking place concurrently on the Quail Lodge Farm Field.

For further information, visit Quail Gathering.

[Source: Quail Motorsports Gathering]

