Former Best of Show winners will be among the featured marques at the 70th annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, scheduled for August 16, 2020 in California during Monterey Car Week.

“Each of these cars is special in its own right,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “Many were the epitome of elegance in their day, or they exhibited the latest technology. They made history when new — and they also made history right here, winning the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. In a way they define us. So a celebration of the Concours is, naturally, a celebration of these cars.”

In addition to the former Best of Show winners, the show field will also be packed with other features, such as Porsche 917 racing greats, Talbot-Lago Grand Sports, Miller-powered cars and winners of the Carrera Panamericana. Cars with coachwork by Pininfarina, founded in 1930, will compete in multiple classes.

From the antique era, early electrics take to the field. From the postwar era, there will be a special class for Iso Rivoltas. Additional classes are also in the works for the 70th anniversary Pebble Beach Concours.

Entry applications have been sent to many regular participants, but anyone with a car they believe to be of concours quality and to fit in any of the featured or regular classes may ask for consideration; fully a third of the field each year consists of first-timers. Hopeful owners can begin by sending a simple description of their car to entries@pebblebeachconcours.net. These submissions are quickly reviewed and discussed, and although some owners receive a decline, those with automobiles that merit a more careful and complete look are sent the entry application, which is due January 6.

Each year the Concours agrees to formally vet about 1,000 cars. Members of the Concours Selection Committee spend the early months of the year researching these cars, sometimes even visiting them to ascertain their condition. Each car is then discussed during a three-day Selection Meeting in the spring.

Ultimately about 200 cars will be invited to compete at the 2020 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. And this year, as in the past, one car will be named Best of Show, joining its predecessors resting at the edge of the Pacific Ocean.

For more information, visit PebbleBeachConcours.net.

[Source: Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance]

