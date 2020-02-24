A 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider will headline the 2020 Gooding and Company Amelia Island auction, to be held March 6th at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort in Florida.

“Great California Spiders are always sought-after, and often incite emotions of a sublime motoring experience,” said David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “It is always exciting for me as an enthusiast to deliver a Ferrari from the 1950s; the most exciting and glamorous period in the marque’s rich history. This elegant covered-headlight example is sure to be a flagship offering in Amelia Island and is a must-have for the serious collector.”

The dual-purpose California Spider model was designed primarily for American clients who favored the competition pedigree of the 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta but also desired an open-air factor. Between 1957 and 1963, Ferrari built 106 California Spiders — 50 of the original long-wheelbase (LWB) version and 56 of the final short-wheelbase (SWB) variant.

This matching-numbers 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider offered at Gooding’s 2020 Amelia Island sale, chassis 0937 GT, is the seventh LWB example built and features covered headlights and factory hardtop. Given its 1958 build date, this California Spider has a number of styling characteristics unique to the earliest examples, including one-piece side vents, Tour de France-style taillights and a distinctive rear-end treatment.

This California Spider was sold new to a resident in Geneva, and was later owned by collectors in Switzerland and Japan. Chassis 0937 GT eventually made its way to its namesake state where, in 2005, its owner entrusted Tillack & Co. to perform a restoration. It made its debut at the Pebble Beach Concours in 2007 where it won an award in the Ferrari GT class. Its next showing was at the 2008 Palm Beach Cavallino Classic where it won the Platinum Award as well as the Judges Cup. Later in 2008, this California Spider was certified by the Ferrari Classiche Department. The current owner has enjoyed the Ferrari on several tours, including the California Mille and the Colorado Grand.

Presented in dark red over tan color scheme, and equipped with its factory hardtop and Borrani wire wheels, this California Spider is estimated to sell for $9,000,000 – $11,000,000 in Amelia Island.

Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2020 – Auction Information

Date: Friday, March 6 at 11:00 AM EST

Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Plantation

6800 First Coast Hwy

Amelia Island, FL 32034

Public preview: Thursday, March 5 through Friday, March 6

Auction catalogues: $75, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $30, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

[Source: Gooding and Company; photo: Brian Henniker]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...