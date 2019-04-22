The 1957 Ferrari 355 Sport (chassis 0674) owned by Cavallino Investments of Cortland, Ohio was awarded the Spirit of the 1000 Miglia trophy at the 2019 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. The Ferrari also won Best of Show Concours de Sport at the 24th annual event.

The Ferrari Spider was modified twice during the 1950s. In 1957 1000 Miglia, Count Wolfgang Graf Berghe von Trips drove this 315 S specification Ferrari to second place. Following the 1000 Miglia, the car was upgraded to 335 Sport specification and later competed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans driven by Mike Hawthorn and the Cuban Grand Prix driven by Stirling Moss.

The 1000 Miglia organization commented, “We are grateful to Brian and Kimberly Ross of Cavallino Investments for showing such an important touchstone of 1000 Miglia and Scuderia Ferrari history at the Amelia Concours. The Spirit of the 1000 Miglia trophy recognizes cars that are either eligible for the race or as in this case a car that participated of the original races between 1927 and 1957.”

1957 Ferrari 335 S, chassis 0674 1957 Ferrari 335 S, chassis 0674 Automotive Photography by Deremer Studios LLC – 2019 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

Mark Gessler, Registro 1000 Miglia Scientific Advisor, HVA co-founder and former FIVA Technical Commission Chairman, served as judge for the Spirit of the 1000 Miglia trophy. He was joined by Paolo Tomaselli who serves as manager of the Registro 1000 Miglia.

[Source: Mille Miglia]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

