The 70th anniversary of the Ferrari 166MM Barchetta’s race victories at Le Mans, Spa and the Mille Miglia will be celebrated at the 2019 Hampton Court Palace Concours of Elegance, scheduled 6-8th September at the royal palace situated on the Thames in London.

Four historically significant 166MM chassis will gather in Hampton Court Palace’s Fountain Gardens, spearheaded by the ex-works 0008M. It was uniquely piloted to a debut victory at both the Mille Miglia and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1949, making it the only car of any marque to ever have achieved that feat. It also secured the first of the marque’s nine victories at the endurance race, after which it went on to be displayed at the Paris Auto Salon that year.

Ferrari 166MM 0008M, ex-works Mille Miglia and Le Mans winner Ferrari 166MM 0008M, ex-works Mille Miglia and Le Mans winner

The 1949 24 Hours of Spa was then won that same year by the second works-entry 166MM, 0010M, which is also set to feature at the 2019 Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace. It has resided in the US for the last half-a-century and will be making the trip across the Atlantic especially for the event.

Former Fiat and Ferrari owner, Gianni Agnelli’s personally commissioned 166 Barchetta 0064M is also set to appear as part of the Concours line-up. The two-tone blue and green masterpiece won both class and outright victories at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in-period and has since been awarded the ‘Coppo d’Oro’ at the Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza. It will feature alongside the third Ferrari Barchetta ever made, another Villa D’Este winner from some 66 years prior — chassis 0006M, a Barchetta that competed in the 1949 Mille Miglia, finishing 6th in class. Exactly 70 years after its first victory at Concorso d’Eleganza, 0006M was once again crowned a winner at the event during its 2019 edition.

Ferrari 166MM Spa Winner (photo: Tim Scott) Ferrari 166MM Gianni Agnelli (photo: Tim Scott)

Two examples of the 166’s replacement, the Ferrari 212 Export will also join the display. A 212 Export Barchetta 0078E, winner of the 1951 Tour de France and driven by Phil Hill to victory at Torrey Pines in 1952, will be in attendance alongside 212 Export Berlinetta 0108E; an entrant into the 1952 Mille Miglia.

The Hampton Court Palace Concours of Elegance will, for its 8th event, return to the finely manicured gardens of the former home of Henry VIII. From 6-8 September, this gathering of vehicles will include the 166 celebration and a display of Aston Martin Zagato models, among others. The Concours of Elegance’s central display of more than 60 of vehicles will be the focal point, telling the story of the motor car from the pioneers of the 1890s right through to the latest bespoke hypercars.

Andrew Evans, Concours of Elegance Director, said: “It is with great pleasure and excitement that we announce the latest feature at this year’s Concours of Elegance. Gathering this astonishing collection of heritage-laden 166MM racers – including the most significant vehicle in Ferrari’s incredible history, no less – is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

For further information, visit ConcoursofElegance.co.uk.

[Source: Concours of Elegance]

