A line-up of Ferraris will be among the headline offerings at the Gooding and Company Scottsdale 2019 auction, scheduled for January 18-19 during Arizona Auction Week. The 275 GTB Prototype that raced in the 1966 Monte Carlo Rally, a late-production Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, a single-louver Tour de France and a Vignale-bodied 250 MM will be presented at Gooding’s annual Scottsdale event.

“It’s always exciting for me as an enthusiast to present not just great examples of significant motor cars, but also pieces of history that represent a significant chapter in that marque’s story,” noted David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company.

The 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB Prototype (estimate: $6,000,000 – $8,000,000) presented at the 2019 Gooding and Company Scottsdale auction, chassis 06003, is the foundation for the entire 275 GTB program — it was the first example built and served as Ferrari’s prototype and development car. This prototype would be used to test numerous features and upgrades that would eventually be introduced into production cars. Most notably, the Scaglietti coachwork was updated to the long-nose style, which became standardized after approximately 250 cars were built.

Ferrari’s racing manager, Eugenio Dragoni, and managing director, Ugo Gobbato, had a desire to test the 275 GTB in a rally and gather technical information on the model’s innovative new features, namely its transaxle and independent rear suspension. Before it could go racing, 06003 was equipped with special rally equipment including auxiliary rally lights, reinforced glass, a 75% locking differential, a modified hood, a third windshield wiper and second rearview mirror for the navigator. In January 1966, 06003 was entered into the 35th annual Monte Carlo Rally painted in the bright Giallo Prototipo (Prototype Yellow) with Giorgio Pianta driving and Roberto Lippi navigating. Pianta would go on to describe this experience as “the most beautiful memory of my life,” in the 1991 issue of Ferrari World magazine. Tucked away in a private collection for the last 25 years, 06003 is presented much as it was in that rally.

A 1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta (estimate: $6,000,000 – $8,000,000), chassis 4037 GT, with a history of notable owners and Ferrari Classiche certification, is a representation of a very late-production, steel-bodied “Lusso” model. This car offers provenance, having been owned by Ferrari collectors such as Eric Stewart, a recording artist who worked with Sir Paul McCartney, as well as Dr. Carlo Bonomi, an Italian industrialist, sportsman and World Powerboat Champion with close ties to Ferrari. As the fourth-to-last example made, this SWB offers the refinements made over the course of the model’s production, including a bigger windshield, more luxurious seats, and a leather dash. The Ferrari’s coachwork is finished in Rosso (Red) over a Pelle Nera (Black Leather) interior.

1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, chassis 4037 GT (photo: Matt Howell)

Ferrari produced just 78 examples of the Tour de France Berlinetta, among the most successful and desirable GT racing cars of the 1950s. This 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta (estimate: $5,750,000 – $6,500,000), chassis 1037 GT, is the 19th of 36 single-louver Tour de France built. Delivered new to Venezuela, this Tour de France was raced by local heroes including Julio Pola, Ettore Chimeri, and José Miguel Galia between 1958-1960 at events such as the 1958 Grand Prix of Venezuela and the 1959 Grand Prix of Trinidad. 1037 GT is offered at the 2019 Gooding and Company Scottsdale auction with a red exterior and white stripe with a tan leather interior.

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta, chassis 1037 GT (photo: Mathieu Heurtault)

This 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II (estimate: $5,500,000 – $6,500,000), 0348 MM, is one of 12 Vignale Spiders built on the 250 MM chassis — the first series-production Ferrari competition car to use the 250 appellation. Designed by Giovanni Michelotti, this Vignale-bodied Ferrari possesses details that include distinctive fender portholes, triangular cutaways at the rear, and decorative chrome trim. Sold new to Alfred Momo, who managed Briggs Cunningham’s racing team, this car was entered in numerous races in the United States throughout the mid-1950s. Its provenance includes a number of collectors including Ken Hutchison, Bill Jacobs, and David Sydorick. Today, 0348 MM retains its original chassis, bodywork, engine, and gearbox and is finished in a dark red livery with patinated brown leather interior.

1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II, chassis 0348 MM (photo: Mathieu Heurtault)

Gooding and Company Scottsdale 2019 – Auction Information

Dates: Friday, January 18 at 11:00am and Saturday, January 19 at 11:00am

Location: Scottsdale Fashion Square, 4700 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | Corner of N. Scottsdale Road and E. Highland Ave.

Public preview: Wednesday, January 16 – Saturday, January 19

Auction catalogues: $100, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $40, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

Important Notice Regarding the Buyer’s Premium

Note that Gooding & Company has reviewed the Buyer’s Premiums applicable to its auctions. Beginning January 1, 2019, all Gooding & Company auctions will have the following Buyer’s Premiums: (a) For a final bid price of $250,000 and below, the Buyer’s Premium is 12% of the final bid price; and (b) for a final bid price of above $250,000, the Buyer’s Premium is 12% on the first $250,000 of the final bid price and 10% on the remainder of the final bid price. If you have any questions regarding the Buyer’s Premium, contact Gooding & Company at (310) 899-1960.

For more information, visit GoodingCo.com.

[Source: Gooding and Company]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

