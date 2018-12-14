The “L’époque des Carrossiers: The Art and Times of the French Coachbuilders” display opened on April 14, 2018 at the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, California. The latest exhibit showcases some of the most striking examples of hand-built coachwork on some of the world’s most acclaimed cars.

Some of the finest vehicles from the Mullin Museum’s permanent collection are on display representing the skill and unparalleled craftsmanship of the most esteemed French master coachbuilders. Examples of automotive works of art include Jean Bugatti’s 1936 Type 57SC Atlantic; Figoni and Falaschi’s 1939 Delahaye Type 165 Cabriolet; the 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS ‘Goutte d’Eau’; 1938 Dubonnet Hispano-Suiza H6B “Xenia” by Jacques Saoutchik and the revolutionary 1934 Voisin Type C27 Aérosport Coupe.

Peter Mullin, founder and CEO of the Mullin Automotive Museum, said, “The display highlights the nuanced details and elegant craftsmanship that define and distinguish each of the coachbuilders from one another. The elegant cars paired with their rich and diverse stories will create a captivating educational experience on the coach built genre.”

The French Coachbuilders exhibit highlights the hand-crafted and elegantly-designed automobile bodies that were created by talented artisans and visionaries, commissioned by some of the era’s elite members of society. The Mullin exhibit explores some of the greatest vehicles of this genre, highlighting the works of premier French builders such as Bugatti, Citroen, Pourtout, Jacques Saoutchik, Vanvooren, De Villars, Gabriel Voisin, Figoni and Falaschi, Henri Labourdette, Million, Guiet and Cie., and Henri Chapron.

French Coachbuilders at Mullin Museum – Photo Gallery (photo: Victor Varela)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Victor Varela]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

