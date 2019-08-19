Gooding and Company Pebble Beach 2019 – Auction Results

The Gooding and Company Pebble Beach 2019 auction was held August 16-17 at the Pebble Beach Equestrian Center in California, resulting in total sales of $76,824,740 and an 77 percent sell-through rate. With an average price of $711,340 per car, a total of 17 lots sold at or above the $1 million mark and five auction records were established across numerous marques.

The Gooding and Company Pebble Beach 2019 auction began on Friday evening with numerous notable sales. The 1913 Isotta Fraschini Tipo IM sold for a world-record price of $2,645,000, the 1930 Duesenberg Model J Sport Berline generated $2,040,000 and the 1991 Porsche 911 by Singer realized $857,500.

The star of Friday’s auction was the 1975 Ferrari 312T, once driven by the legendary Niki Lauda, that achieved $6,000,000. The first 312T ever to be sold at auction was greeted with a standing ovation from the auction tent. The marque also turned heads when the 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider reached a final price of $9,905,000 to become the biggest sale of the weekend for Gooding & Company.

Saturday’s auction saw a new world record set for the 1931 Studebaker Special Indy Car. A three-time Indy 500 entrant and winner of the 1931 Pikes Peak Hill Climb, the Special Indy Car hammered at $1,105,000.

Other noteworthy results at the 2019 Gooding Pebble Beach sale included the 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta ‘Tour de France’ which brought in $5,100,000 and the 1939 Alfa Romeo Tipo 256 Coupe which delivered a lengthy bidding war until it ultimately sold for $2,755,000.

Gooding and Company Pebble Beach 2019 – Top Auction Results

1. 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider – $9,905,000

2. 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet – $6,800,000

3. 1975 Ferrari 312T – $6,000,000

4. 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT – $3,600,000

5. 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta Tour de France – $5,100,000

6. 1939 Alfa Romeo Tipo 256 Coupe – $2,755,000

7. 1913 Isotta Fraschini Tipo IM – $2,645,000

8. 1930 Duesenberg Model J Sport Berline – $2,040,000

9. 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS – $1,765,000

10. 1993 Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 – $1,710,000

11. 1952 Ferrari 212 Inter Coupe – $1,600,000

12. 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB – $1,572,500

13. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing – $1,435,000

14. 1936 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante – $1,325,000

15. 1941 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet A – $1,297,500

For complete auction results, visit GoodingCo.com.

The next Gooding & Company auctions will take place on January 17-18, 2020 in Scottsdale.

[Source: Gooding & Company; photo: Jensen Sutta]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...