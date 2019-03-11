Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2019 – Auction Results

The Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2019 auction was held Friday, March 8th at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort in Florida, resulting in $22,047,980 in total sales and an 88 percent sell-through rate. Gooding’s 10th annual sale held during the Amelia Island Concours weekend featured nearly 90 cars.

“While we continue to see growth in the demand for modern collectibles, key sales from this year’s auction proved the desire for top-of-category classic and prewar examples,” said David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “We are proud of the results that emerged from our diverse lineup, such as the highest price achieved for a prewar car and a Porsche, in addition to the highest overall sale rate over our competitors.”

With a $282,667 average price, a total of six cars sold over the $1 million mark at Gooding’s 2019 Amelia Island auction. The top result went to the 1930 Packard 734 Speedster Runabout that sold for $1,765,000, followed by the 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach from the Jan Koum Collection that sold for $1,490,000. Other notable Porsche sales include the 1993 Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 sold for $1,132,500, the 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C sold for $1,022,500 and the 1984 Porsche 911 SC/RS sold for $687,000.

Top Italian results included the 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS sold for $1,325,000, the 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso sold for $1,226,000 and the 1961 OSCA 1600 GT sold for $489,000, a new benchmark for the model.

Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2019 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1930 Packard 734 Speedster Runabout – $1,765,000

2. 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach – $1,490,000

3. 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS – $1,325,000

4. 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso – $1,226,000

5. 1993 Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 – $1,132,500

6. 1987 Porsche 962C – $1,022,500

7. 1965 Shelby Cobra – $714,500

8. 1984 Porsche 911 SC/RS – $687,000

8. 2004 Porsche Carrera GT – $687,000

10. 2011 Porsche 997 GT3 RS 4.0 – $582,500

Jonathan Klinger from Hagerty commented, “Gooding & Company featured the Porsche collection of WhatsApp founder Jan Koum, which included eight 911s, a 918 Spider and a Cayman GT4. They made up part of a group of 33 Porsches (32 cars and a tractor) offered by Gooding, so Porsche occupied over 1/3 of this year’s catalog. In 2018, Gooding offered 38 Porsches and sold 92 percent of them, with sales totaling $15,964,000 and the average price reaching $456,123. This year, they offered 32 Porsche cars (and one tractor), and the sell-through rate was 82 percent. Total sales of these 32 Porsche cars was $10,032,300, and the average price fell to $371,567.”

Gooding & Company’s next 2019 sale is the 15th Annual Pebble Beach Auction, taking place on August 16 and 17, at the Pebble Beach Equestrian Center. Last year’s event delivered the sale of the 1935 Duesenberg for $22 million to set a new record for most valuable pre-war car.

[Source: Gooding & Company; photo: Jensen Sutta]

