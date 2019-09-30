Goodwood 2020 Motorsports Calendar

Goodwood released its 2020 Goodwood motorsports calendar, with dates set for the Goodwood Members’ Meeting, the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Revival. In 2019, Goodwood enjoyed a vintage year met with an increase in attendance numbers, driven by the unique content created for each event.

The 2020 Goodwood motorsports season will start with the 78th Members’ Meeting, which will be staged on 28-29 March at the iconic 2.4-mile Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex. (Note this is an update from the previous provisional date of 4-5 April). As an event catering purely for members of the Goodwood Road & Racing Club and the GRRC Fellowship, the Members’ Meeting features an array of races including the S.F. Edge Trophy for pre-1923 cars and the Gerry Marshall Trophy for Group One touring cars from 1970-81.

This year’s 77th Members’ Meeting featured a field of 60 classic racing Minis for the Betty Richmond Trophy to celebrate the iconic British car’s 60th anniversary. The announcement of similar unique features for the 2020 Goodwood Members’ Meeting will be made soon.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard will be staged on 9-12 July 2020 at the 9-turn, 1.16-mile Goodwood Festival of Speed, in its traditional position just one week prior to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. In 2019 the Festival of Speed drew 200,000 visitors who saw the world debut of new vehicles from 21 manufacturers.

Closing the 2020 season will be the Goodwood Revival, to be held on 11-13 September. Details of the races, the celebrations and commemorations that take place amid the period pageantry will be announced throughout the lead-in to the event. Last weekend, the 150,000 Revival visitors enjoyed new standards in authenticity and provenance among the competing cars, including the spectacular Brooklands Trophy for pre-1930 Bentley sports cars with its period-correct ‘hood up/hood down’ race format.

The Duke of Richmond commented: “It has been an astonishingly successful 2019 season for Goodwood’s motorsport events that has exceeded all expectations in every aspect of the organisation.

“Our 2020 calendar has been designed to build upon this success by maximising the content that we can bring to our events — not least by avoiding date clashes with major series such as the Formula 1 World Championship. I very much look forward to announcing all of the exciting new elements for our 2020 events programme, and to Goodwood delivering another unforgettable year for motorsport fans of all ages.”

Goodwood 2020 Motorsports Calendar

28-29 March, Goodwood Members’ Meeting, Goodwood Motor Circuit

9-12 July, Goodwood Festival of Speed, Goodwood Hillclimb

11-13 September, Goodwood Revival, Goodwood Motor Circuit

For further information, visit Goodwood.com.

[Source: Goodwood]

