Goodwood Revival 2019 – Picture Gallery

The Goodwood Revival 2019 was staged 13-15 September at the Goodwood Motor Circuit located on the estate of the Duke of Richmond’s Goodwood House in England. Throughout the three-day historic races, the iconic 7-turn, 2.4 mile race track in West Sussex hosted captivating wheel-to-wheel racing alongside the always-interesting activity in the paddock.

The highly anticipated Kinrara Trophy launched competitive proceedings on Friday evening as an array of pre-1963 closed-cockpit cars race into the sunset. A further 14 races followed on Saturday and Sunday, as motorcycles, touring cars, GT automobiles and prototypes recreated the glory days. Another highlight of the weekend was the Freddie March Memorial Trophy for sports cars, held in the spirit of the Goodwood Nine Hour races from 1952 to 1955.

There was an all-star cast from across the international motorsport community at the 2019 Goodwood Revival, including four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon; defending Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne; 31-time MotoGP winner Dani Pedrosa; nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen; former World Rally champion Stig Blomqvist; double British Touring Car champion John Cleland; three-time Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti; double World Superbike champion Troy Corser and a host of Isle of Man TT winners including Michael Dunlop, Stuart Graham and John McGuinness.

Three-time F1 Drivers’ World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart said, “The Goodwood Revival is unique in the world of motoring — it is a collection of the finest cars in the most beautiful setting. The Duke of Richmond has built it into a magnificent time capsule that brings to life the history of our sport, with superb cars and spectators encouraged to dress in the mode of this Golden Age. The authenticity of the event is exceptional and something you will always remember fondly.”

Of course, the real all-stars at the Goodwood Revival 2019 were the historic race cars, including the 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC (s/n 0682 MDTR) driven by James Cottingham. The Ecurie Francochamps team car finished first in class at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1957 driven by Lucien Bianchi and Georges Harris. Following a refreshing at the Ferrari factory, the 500 TRC was returned to the factory was sold to the Prince of Giardinelli, Gaetano Starrabba, who raced it in the Targa Florio, Giro di Sicilia and Coppa Shell Monza, among others.

Other notable entries at this year’s event included:

1957 Maserati 200Si of Steve Glynn

1952 Allard J2X of Nick Jarvis

1966 Bizzarrini-Chevrolet P538 of William Nuthall

Fantastic pre-war Bentley sports cars in the Brooklands Trophy

Buzzing Earl of March Trophy race for 500cc Formula 3 cars from 1948 to 1959

Great selection of Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinettas

In addition to our first gallery and Behind the Scenes images, Michael DiPleco also documented the on-track action at the 2019 Goodwood Revival. His extensive Goodwood coverage continues with a stunning gallery that gives another excellent perspective from this year’s event.

Goodwood Revival 2019 – On Track Picture Gallery (photos: Michael DiPleco)

1 2 3 … 14 Next » Freddie March Memorial Trophy for sports cars in the spirit of the Goodwood Nine Hour races 1952-1955 1960 Aston Martin DB4GT 1925 Bentley 3-Litre 1923 Bentley 3-Litre Tourist Trophy 1956 Maserati 250F. 1953 Cooper-Bristol T20 Sports. Patrick Watts - 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC. 1 2 3 … 14 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Michael DiPleco]

