The Greenwich Concours d’Elegance 2019 was held June 1-2 at the Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Connecticut. The waterfront park overlooking Greenwich Harbor on the Long Island Sound, provided an excellent setting for the 13,000 spectators that enjoyed the 24th annual event.

Celebrating the centennial of the Italian coachbuilder Zagato at this year’s event, 29 Zagato-bodied cars lined up along the waterfront. The Zagato Centennial Awards were chosen by Andrea Zagato, the grandson of founder Ugo Zagato, and represented each generation of the family: The 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport Testa Fissa owned by Lawrence Auriana, the 1958 Jaguar XK140 of Bill Pope, and the 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Zagato of Jim Taylor.

“It was wonderful to have Andrea and Marella Zagato come from Italy to celebrate the Zagato Centennial with us at the Greenwich Concours,” said Concours Chairman Mary Wennerstrom. “Every owner was beyond thrilled to be able to spend time with both Andrea and Marella. I’d like to give a special thank you to Zagato ambassador Mike Odierna for all his help in planning the Zagato celebration at Greenwich.”

At Saturday’s Concours Americana, the 1938 Packard 1604 Super Eight Mayfair Coupe of the Marano Collection received the American Best in Show Elegance Award, and the American Best in Show Sport Award went to the 1912 National Speed Car of James Grundy.

The 1939 Indian Chief Motorcycle of Brendon Romcke was named the Most Outstanding Motorcycle American, while the Most Outstanding Motorcycle-International Award was claimed by the 1978 Ducati 900 NCR Formula 1 of David Miller.

On Sunday, the International Best in Show Sport Award went to the 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Corto Spider of Scuderia N.E., while the 1936 Delahaye Competition Disappearing Top of Ken Smith earned the International Best of Show Elegance Award.

The People’s Choice Award American was presented to owners Sonny and Joan Abagnale for their 1948 Cadillac Series 62 Cabriolet by Saoutchik, while the 1963 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ of Lawrence Auriana was the People’s Choice International winner.

Michael Arnolt, son of Stanley “Wacky” Arnolt, handed out the trophies for the Arnolt winners, which included the 1954 Arnolt-Bristol Bolide Deluxe of Alan Rosenblum, winner of the Chairman’s Choice award, and the 1954 Arnolt-MG Coupe of David West that won the Spirit of the Hobby trophy. West drove his car from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to be a part of the Arnolt reunion.

“We were honored to have Michael Arnolt with us for a reunion of the cars built by his father. There were 17 Arnolt cars bodied by Bertone on the field. I’m very grateful to Michael and to reunion organizer Chuck Schoendorf for all of their efforts in coordinating this,” said Wennerstrom.

Since its inception, the Greenwich Concours has raised funds to support Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization that responds to people affected by poverty or disaster with life-changing medicine, medical supplies and health programs. This year the Concours also raised money for The Hometown Foundation, of Cheshire, Connecticut, which will donate the money raised to several local charities, including Abilis, Autism Families CONNECTicut and Arch Street Teen Center.

Dates and featured classes for the 25th Annual Greenwich Concours d’Elegance will be announced soon.

Similar to 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2019 Greenwich Concours d’Elegance, with photographer Michael DiPleco offering up a selection of images from the Concours held annually in Connecticut.

Greenwich Concours d’Elegance 2019 – Photo Gallery (photos: Michael DiPleco)

Greenwich Concours d’Elegance 2019 – International Award Winners

BEST IN SHOW – SPORT

1933 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Corto Spider of Scuderia N.E.

BEST IN SHOW – ELEGANCE

1936 Delahaye Competition Disappearing Top of Ken Smith

PEOPLE’S CHOICE

1963 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ Berlinetta Corsa of Lawrence Auriana

ZAGATO CENTENNIAL AWARD

1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport Testa Fissa Lawrence Auriana

ZAGATO CENTENNIAL AWARD 1958 Jaguar XK140 of Bill Pope

ZAGATO CENTENNIAL AWARD

2003 Aston Martin DB7 Zagato of Jim Taylor

CHAIRMAN’S CHOICE

1954 Arnolt-Bristol Bolide Deluxe of Alan Rosenblum

CHIEF JUDGE’S AWARD

1954 Jaguar XK120 SE of Dr. Richard and Linda Santucci

AWARD FOR TIMELESS ELEGANCE Presented by HODINKEE Shop

1953 Ferrari 342 America of Bruce Vanyo

CHASING CLASSIC CARS AWARD

1954 Arnolt-Bristol Bolide of Alberto Alejandro Gutierrez

MOST ELEGANT CAR

Presented by Bonhams

1950 Bentley Mark VI Drophead Coupe of Thad and Mary Jane Steward

PURSUIT OF PASSION AWARD Presented by Sports Car Market

1935 Triumph Southern Cross of Dennis Mamchur

ROAD & TRACK AWARD 1960 Lotus Elite of Ralph Stechow

MOST OUTSTANDING BMW

Presented by BMW of North America

1974 BMW CSL Lightweight “Batmobile” of David DeLuca

MOST OUTSTANDING FERRARI

Presented by Miller Motorcars

1967 Ferrari Dino 206 Competizione Prototipo of MJJV Cars, LLC

MOST OUTSTANDING JAGUAR Presented by Jaguar Darien

1952 Jaguar XK120 OTS by George Barris of Joseph V. Limongelli

MOST OUTSTANDING PORSCHE Presented by Porsche Cars North America

1965 Porsche 911 Murray Smith

LIME ROCK PARK AWARD

1955 OSCA MT4 2AD Barchetta of Michelle and Steve Wolf

MOST OUTSTANDING MOTORCYCLE Presented by American Iron Magazine

1978 Ducati 900 NCR Formula 1 of David Miller

