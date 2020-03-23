The HMSA Spring Club 2020 was staged March 7-8 at the 11-turn, 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, California. The drivers and their crews were bracing for some wet and cold weather on the Monterey Peninsula, despite the warm and mild climate most of California has been having for the past several weeks. Outside of a very light drizzle on Saturday, the weekend turned out to be a good one as the Historic Motor Sports Association (HMSA) held its first event of 2020.

The two-day HMSA Spring Club Races 2020 featured over 160 vintage race cars, grouped into seven classes. The annual rite of spring at Laguna Seca has always been a great way for historic race car owners to get some track time after the long winter rest. In addition to building up speed, they can also sort out their race cars to help prepare for another year of racing events. The variety of classes and groups made for some interesting and exciting action out on the track.

The Spring Event also serves as a great opportunity for vintage racing enthusiasts to watch and hear the historic and significant race cars that typically attend this annual weekend. Some of the notable and familiar cars at the 2020 Spring Club Laguna Seca included Steve Schmidt’s 1976 Porsche 935 K3 and 1958 Porsche 356 Speedster; Max Jamiesson’s 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster; Robert Kann’s 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster; Mac McGarry’s 1964 Huffaker Genie Mk 10; Stephen Clark’s 1960 Lola MkI; John Linfesty’s 1966 Shelby GT350 Mustang; Nick Colonna’s 1958 Devin SS; Thor Johnson’s 1974 BMW 3.5 CSL and 1959 Lotus 17; David Perkins’ 1965 Alfa Romeo TZ; Jack Perkins’ 1965 Alfa Romeo GTA; and Terry Sullivan’s 1960 Renault Caravelle; among others.

Similar to 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2020 HMSA Spring Club Races with Victor Varela offering the following pictures from Laguna Seca.

HMSA Spring Club Laguna Seca 2020 – Photo Gallery (photos: Victor Varela)

