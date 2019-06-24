A 1954 Maserati A6GCS is among the headline consignments for the 2019 RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week auction, scheduled for August 15-17 at the Monterey Conference Center in California.

The A6GCS, chassis 2078, was campaigned by the Maserati factory team during the 1954 season, at the hands of Maserati and Ferrari works driver, Luigi Musso. The car saw numerous podium and first-in-class finishes with Maserati, including at the Targa Florio, Imola, and most notably achieving 3rd overall at the 1954 Mille Miglia. Following the 1954 season, chassis 2078 was sold to Ricardo Grandio, a privateer in Argentina, who campaigned the car extensively in South America throughout the 1955 and 1956 seasons, finishing 3rd overall at the Buenos Aires 1000 KM. After passing through a series of South American owners, the Maserati made its way back to the Continent in the early 1980s, eventually landing with an Italian who entered the car in the Mille Miglia from 1987 to 1992, and once again in 1995.

In 1998, the car was purchased by its current American owner, who has enjoyed driving and racing the it in vintage events over the last 20 years, including the Monterey Historics, the Mille Miglia, the Colorado Grand, and more. In 2013, the Maserati was restored, after which it was shown at the 2014 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, earning the Gran Turismo Award.

The Maserati A6GCS is offered at the 2019 RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week sale in turn-key condition alongside its original engine. It is estimated to sell for $3,250,000 – $3,750,000.

“We’ve had the pleasure of offering some exceptional Maserati racers at auction over our 40-year history, and this A6GCS stands among the very finest,” said David Swig, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s. “Chassis no. 2078 offers a turn-key solution for today’s gentleman racer, combining exceptional period competition pedigree, a well-documented history from new, and single enthusiast ownership for the last two decades. An A6GCS is a rare sight at auction, and rarer still in such well-cared-for, fresh-to-market form.”

[Source: RM Sotheby’s; photos: Darin Schnabel]

