Maserati played a role in the celebrations at the 20th anniversary of the Goodwood Revival, staged September 7-9, 2018 at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex.

Over twenty classic Maserati models competed in races across the 2018 Goodwood Revival, including a 3500 GT, 300S, A6GCS and several examples of the 250F. Maserati cars took to the circuit in the Kinrara Trophy, Goodwood Trophy, Freddie March Memorial Trophy, Richmond & Gordon Trophies and Sussex Trophy.

Highlights from the three-day Revival Meeting weekend included a victory in the Goodwood Trophy on Saturday afternoon for former British GT Champion Callum Lockie in the 1938 Maserati 6CM, as well as a fifth place finish in the Freddie March Memorial Trophy for Conrad Ulrich in a 1955 Maserati 300S.

The Italian manufacturer also took part in the Earl’s Court Motor Show with a display inspired by the marque’s classic 1960s motor show stands. Maserati’s future and past appeared, with a 1964 Sebring Series I joining the company’s latest offerings.

Goodwood Revival 2018 – Maserati Photo Gallery

1 2 3 … 5 Next » 1960 Maserati 3500 GT - 2018 Goodwood Revival 1955 Maserati 300S at speed Maserati 8CM - 2018 Goodwood Revival 1934 Maserati 8CM - 2018 Goodwood Revival 1938 Maserati 6CM - 2018 Goodwood Revival 1955 Maserati 300S (25) and 1956 Maserati 250Si (23) 1 2 3 … 5 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Maserati SpA]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

