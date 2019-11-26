Maserati once again played a significant role in the celebrations at the 2019 Goodwood Revival, which was held September 6-8 at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex. The event captures the automotive world as it was from 1948 to 1966 with both competitors and spectators in period dress.

Over fifteen classic Maserati models competed in races across the 2019 Goodwood Revival, including a 6CM; 8CM; V8RI; Tipo 63 ‘Birdcage’; 200Si; 250S; 300S and several examples of the iconic 250F. Maserati race cars took to the circuit competing in the Goodwood Trophy for Grand Prix and Voiturette cars that raced between 1930 and 1951, the Freddie March Memorial Trophy for sports cars in the spirit of the Goodwood Nine Hour races 1952-1955, the Richmond and Gordon Trophies for front-engined Grand Prix cars that raced between 1952 and 1960 and the Sussex Trophy for World Championship and production sports cars that raced between 1955 and 1960.

Maserati highlights from the 2019 Goodwood Revival race weekend included a third place finish and fastest lap for Richard Wilson in a Maserati 250S during the Freddie March Memorial Trophy on Sunday afternoon.

Maserati once again took part in the Earl’s Court Motor Show with a display highlighting the history of the V8 Maserati cars and inspired by the marque’s classic 1960s motor show stands. Taking pride of place on the stand was the V8 Maserati Levante GTS joined by a Quattroporte Series 1, the first series production Maserati with a V8 engine.

Goodwood Revival 2019 – Maserati Photo Gallery

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Maserati SpA]

